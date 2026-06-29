logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

China's CXMT wins 20 billion yuan memory supply deal with Tencent, sources say

INNOVATION
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen's Nanshan district in September 2022. Photo by REUTERS
The Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen's Nanshan district in September 2022. Photo by REUTERS

Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) has signed a long-term supply agreement with Tencent (0700) worth more than 20 billion yuan (HK$23.09 billion) ahead of its blockbuster stock market debut, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The agreement covers several years of DRAM chip supply for servers, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the details are private. Two of the sources said the deal spans up to three years, while the third said it covers up to five years.

DRAM, or dynamic random-access memory, is a critical component for servers that power cloud computing, databases and AI workloads. Modern data centres need DRAM to run applications without bottlenecking, making long-term supply contracts a priority for companies amid a prolonged global shortage that has led to soaring memory chip costs.

Further details of the deal were not immediately clear, including whether it includes CXMT's high-bandwidth memory (HBM), an essential component in high-performance AI chips.

CXMT and Tencent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2016 with government backing, CXMT leads China's strategic push to build a foothold in a global DRAM market dominated by South Korean and US companies.

The previously unreported deal comes at a critical juncture for CXMT, which received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange in May for an initial public offering on the STAR Market that aims to raise 29.5 billion yuan, setting it up to be one of mainland China's largest listings in years.

The size of the commitment from one of China's biggest internet companies represents a major endorsement of the Hefei-based firm, which has long been viewed as a technological laggard compared with global leaders Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

CXMT is also in discussions with other major Chinese internet companies on similar collaborations, two additional sources said. It counts Tencent, Alibaba Cloud, ByteDance, Lenovo (0992) and Xiaomi (1810) as major customers, according to its IPO prospectus.

EXPLOSIVE GROWTH

The Tencent deal reflects a broader shift in China's technology supply chain, as domestic internet giants scramble for memory chip supply amid a global shortage.

DRAM contract prices surged roughly 95 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2026, according to UBS, with the investment bank forecasting the memory upcycle to continue until at least late 2027. The global memory market could reach US$786 billion this year and US$1.2 trillion in 2027, UBS estimates.

CXMT, the world's fourth-largest DRAM maker with approximately 7.7 percent market share in 2025, has ridden the upcycle to explosive growth. Its first-quarter revenue hit 50.8 billion yuan, up 700 percent year-on-year, while it recorded a net profit of 25 billion yuan, compared with a 1.6 billion yuan loss a year earlier.

Long-term agreements with price bands and pre-payments have become increasingly common across the industry as large cloud computing companies — known as hyperscalers — seek to lock in supply, with some committing more than 50 percent of their volumes over three-to-five-year terms, the UBS note said.

DOUBLING CAPACITY

CXMT is aggressively expanding production capacity to capitalise on the upcycle, according to two of the sources and an additional source.

In addition to its existing Shanghai facility focused on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging, CXMT has begun building a new DRAM plant in the city, two of those sources said.

CXMT currently has two 12-inch DRAM fabrication plants — or fabs - in Hefei and one in Beijing, with a combined capacity of about 300,000 wafers per month.

With the new Shanghai facility and other new capacity, CXMT will double its DRAM wafer output to approximately 600,000 wafers per month, all three sources added.

The company, however, faces challenges. CXMT experienced low production yields on its DDR5 next-generation memory products in the first quarter, one of the sources said, a reminder of the technology gap that still separates it from established global players.

Reuters

CXMTTencentchipChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce Juhaidian Branch orchestrates the consultative dialogue on involution competition within the platform economy. BEIJING ADMINISTRATION FOR INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE JUHAIDIAN BRANCH
China pushes for rectifying involution competition in platform economy
FINANCE
15 mins ago
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
South Korea unveils US$576 billion AI-chip investment powered by Samsung, SK Hynix
FINANCE
2 hours ago
China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (L) European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic (R) (AFP)
EU, China trade tensions loom over minister visit
CHINA
3 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in 2025. (AFP/File)
China's Xi meets Belarus leader Lukashenko in Beijing
CHINA
3 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China places 20 Japanese entities on export control list for dual-use items
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A visitor examines a computer chipset at the booth for Chinese semiconductor and chip developer Kunlunxin during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. China's government appealed to Japan on Monday, July 24, 2023 not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin targets US$50 billion Hong Kong IPO, The Information reports
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
South Korean president to unveil massive AI and chip investment drive
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Tencent's "TenPayGo" launches on App Store, targeting overseas travelers' payments in mainland
Tencent's "TenPayGo" launches on App Store, targeting overseas travelers' payments in mainland
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
Xia Haijun
China Evergrande former CEO asks court to lift spending cap to over $330,000 per month
FINANCE
23 hours ago
National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) Minister Li Yunze speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China strips generals, ex-financial regulator, politburo member of lawmaker posts
CHINA
27-06-2026 13:01 HKT
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
12 hours ago
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.