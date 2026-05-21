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CHINA

Pentagon official's Beijing visit in doubt over $14 billion US arms package for Taiwan, FT reports

CHINA
24 mins ago
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U.S. Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, after a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the Alliance headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
U.S. Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, after a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the Alliance headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Beijing is holding up a proposed visit by the Pentagon's under-secretary of defence for policy, Elbridge Colby, as China pressures U.S. President Donald Trump over a $14 billion weapons package for Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

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Colby discussed a summer visit to Beijing with Chinese officials but China has signalled that it cannot approve a visit until Trump decides how he will proceed with the arms package, the report said, citing people familiar with the talks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. The Pentagon and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours

After last week's trip to Beijing, Trump said he has not decided whether to proceed with the major weapons sale, adding to uncertainty about U.S. support for the democratically governed island.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday he would speak with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, an unprecedented move for a U.S. leader that could roil U.S. relations with China. A call between the leaders had not yet been scheduled, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Any direct conversation between the United States and Taiwan would ordinarily anger China, which sees the island as its own territory.

U.S. administration officials have noted that Trump ⁠has approved the sale of more weapons to Taiwan than any other U.S. president, but Trump has also repeatedly touted his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping as "amazing."

Under U.S. law, Washington is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and both Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers have urged the Trump administration ​to continue with weapons sales.

Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about arms sales from the U.S.

Reuters

PentagonofficialBeijingvisitdoubt$14 billionUSarms packageTaiwan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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