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Anthropic talking to the Trump administration about its next AI model, co-founder says

INNOVATION
49 mins ago
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Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS

Anthropic is discussing its frontier AI model Mythos with the Trump administration, the firm's co-founder said on Monday, even after the Pentagon cut off business with the US AI company following a contract dispute.

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A dispute between Anthropic and the Pentagon over guardrails for how the military could use its artificial intelligence tools led the agency to label Anthropic a supply-chain risk last month, barring its use by the Pentagon and its contractors.

"We have a narrow contracting dispute, but I don't want that to get in the way of the fact that we care deeply about national security," Anthropic Co-founder Jack Clark said at the Semafor World Economy event in Washington.

"Our position is the government has to know about this stuff ... So absolutely, we're talking to them about Mythos, and we'll talk to them about the next models as well."

The nature and details of Anthropic's talks with the U.S. government, including which agencies are involved, were not immediately clear.

Mythos, announced on April 7, is Anthropic's "most capable yet for coding and agentic tasks," the company said in a blog post, referring to the model's ability to act autonomously.

Its capabilities to code at a high level have given it a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and devise ways to exploit them, experts said.

A Washington, D.C., federal appeals court last week declined to block the Pentagon's national security blacklisting of Anthropic for now, a win for the Trump administration that comes after another appeals court came to the opposite conclusion in a separate legal challenge by Anthropic.

Reuters

 

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