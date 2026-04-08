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INNOVATION

Super Micro begins independent probe after criminal case against co-founder, others

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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The Super Micro logo is seen in this illustration taken August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The Super Micro logo is seen in this illustration taken August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Super Micro said on Tuesday it had begun an independent investigation into the indictment of three people linked to the company on the charges of committing export-control violations.

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The San Jose, California-based company has also launched an internal review of its global trade compliance program, it said.

The U.S. Justice Department last month charged co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw, sales manager Ruei-Tsang Chang and contractor Ting-Wei Sun with allegedly running a scheme to route U.S.-made servers through Taiwan to Southeast Asia.

The products were allegedly repackaged into unmarked boxes in Southeast Asia and smuggled into China.

Super Micro, which was not named as a defendant in the case, had placed Liaw and Chang on leave and terminated Sun after it became aware of the charges.

Liaw resigned from the company’s board in March following the indictment.

The three allegedly moved at least US$2.5 billion (HK$19.6 billion) in U.S. AI technology, including over half a billion dollars’ worth shipped between April and mid-May last year, the department said.

Four Chinese universities, including two linked to the People’s Liberation Army, bought Super Micro servers with restricted AI chips over the past year, Reuters reported last month, citing procurement data.

Chinese universities and research institutes have previously acquired restricted chips in servers made by Super Micro and other manufacturers, Reuters reporting from 2024 shows.

Super Micro said the investigation was being led by two independent board members — Lead Independent Director Scott Angel and Audit Committee Chair Tally Liu.

The findings would be reported to the board’s remaining independent directors, who have retained law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson to lead the investigation. Consulting firm AlixPartners has been engaged to provide forensic accounting expertise.

The independent directors have not set a timetable for completing the investigation.

Reuters

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