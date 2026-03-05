BYD launches new generation Blade Battery with rapid charging in cold environments

Read More
BYD February vehicle sales fall at steepest pace since pandemic
01-03-2026 20:26 HKT
Seeking Mexico foothold, China's BYD and Geely bid to buy car plant
12-02-2026 19:30 HKT
BYD files lawsuit, seeks refund over Trump's US auto tariffs
09-02-2026 22:11 HKT
Most automakers post lower January sales
01-02-2026 18:30 HKT
BYD targets overseas sales of 1.3 million units this year, up 25pc
26-01-2026 16:28 HKT
Ford, BYD in talks for hybrid vehicle battery deal, WSJ reports
16-01-2026 11:34 HKT
Nine EV bays available for cross-border vehicles
23-12-2025 20:42 HKT
EVs make up 71pc of HK new car sales, BYD leads
11-12-2025 02:07 HKT