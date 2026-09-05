logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Chau draws on Seoul experience with Beauty Waves

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Jerry Chau is aiming for back-to-back Korea Sprints at Seoul on Sunday. HKJC
Jerry Chau is aiming for back-to-back Korea Sprints at Seoul on Sunday. HKJC

Jerry Chau knows how to win a Korea Sprint but, if he could bring one thing from last year’s victory into Sunday, it would be the rain.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chau drove Self Improvement to a half-length success on a wet surface 12 months ago despite Manfred Man’s sprinter being among the lower-rated international runners, and believes those conditions made Seoul’s loose, deep sand easier for a Hong Kong horse to handle.

“For Hong Kong horses, sometimes it’s difficult to handle the track here. Last year, the ground was wet and that was a bit helpful for the Hong Kong horses,” Chau told The Standard.

“In Hong Kong, we’ve got the dirt track, the all-weather track, so the material is different from Korea. In Korea, I feel like the dirt is all loose and quite deep. In Hong Kong, we try to keep the track firm and hold everything together.”

The forecast offers little encouragement, with only a slim chance of rain in Seoul on Sunday, so Beauty Waves will probably have to cope without the advantage enjoyed by last year’s winner.

Whether he handles the surface is not entirely a matter of guesswork. Beauty Waves has raced on Sha Tin’s all-weather track only once, finishing third, but has passed the post first in 15 dirt barrier trials at Sha Tin and Conghua since arriving from Ireland, where he also won on a synthetic surface.

His final hit-out before travelling was another trial victory over 1,050m on the Sha Tin dirt under Chau, and he completed his preparations with a gallop on the Seoul surface on Thursday.

Barrier 13 is another problem entirely, although Beauty Waves’ gate speed should give Chau options in the run.

“I believe the horse has got the early speed to overcome it, so I would like to just let him stride and race comfortably and hopefully get up in front and enjoy a good trip,” Chau said. "I really think he can handle the track well, and I hope I can get some cover in the right way.”

Beauty Waves is one of three Hong Kong runners in the 16-horse field. Self Improvement, now ridden by Dylan Mo, begins his title defense from barrier nine, while Danny Shum’s Gorgeous Win has drawn the outside gate for Richard Kingscote.

Japan supplies two challengers, headed by Dragon Welds, who arrives after winning the Tokyo Sprint over 1,200m on dirt at Oi in April.

That last-start victory does give Dragon Welds one recent trend in his favor: six overseas runners have contested the past four Korea Sprints after finishing in the first four at their previous start, and all six again made the first four in Seoul, producing two wins, two seconds, a third and a fourth. 

It is a small sample, but Dragon Welds is the only overseas runner this year who fits the profile.

Chau returns with stronger credentials of his own. His Korea Sprint victory preceded a career-best Hong Kong season in which the 26-year-old rode 48 winners and claimed his first Tony Cruz Award, while he added another overseas success at the Shergar Cup at Ascot last month.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Racing Roundtable: Hong Kong Season 2026/27
HONG KONG RACING
01-09-2026 21:02 HKT
JERRY CHAU, SELF IMPROVEMENT / G3 Korea Sprint // Seoul /// 2025 //// Photo by HKJC
Jerry Chau gets Korea rides, first it’s a Shergar Cup debut
WORLD RACING
06-08-2026 18:43 HKT
JERRY CHAU, TONY CRUZ / Happy Valley // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC
'Every Day Is A Learning Day': Jerry Chau, Tony Cruz and the making of a champion local rider
HONG KONG RACING
09-07-2026 20:57 HKT
WILLIAM HAGGAS; MUHAARAR, PAUL HANAGAN / Illustration by Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: July Cup, Almeraq and Shonan Galleon
WORLD RACING
09-07-2026 19:11 HKT
Nick Smith and Andrew Harding present the Hong Kong team of Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris with jackets at Sha Tin on Saturday. The trip will represent the Jockey Club at the Shergar Cup HKJC at Ascot Racecourse on August 8. HKJC
Chau and Ferraris join Ho as Jockey Club saddles up for historic Shergar Cup
HONG KONG RACING
04-07-2026 19:22 HKT
KA YING RISING, ZAC PURTON / G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize // Sha Tin /// 2025 //// Photo by Grant Courtney
Zac Purton is enjoying the ride with Ka Ying Rising, high expectations and all
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Tony Cruz. HKJC
Cruz trusts speed to carry Beauty Waves over Seoul's sand
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Inside Track.
Inside Track: The crowd Romantic Warrior built
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
23 hours ago
HKO recaps extraordinary 15-day journey of resurrected tropical cyclone Saudel
NEWS
04-09-2026 19:23 HKT
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT
Long queues form at Central betting branch ahead of record $228m Mark Six draw
NEWS
04-09-2026 20:35 HKT
The Repulse Palace.
Luxury villa The Repulse Palace put on sale
PROPERTY
04-09-2026 20:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.