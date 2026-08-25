Romantic Warrior back under veterinary scrutiny after scan finding

Romantic Warrior will undergo further tests after scans revealed a change in one of his joints on Tuesday.

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club announced the finding following examinations at its veterinary hospital but has not disclosed which joint is affected or the severity of the issue.

“This proactive screening has revealed a change in one of the horse’s joints that requires further detailed assessment by the veterinary team. More information will be provided in due course,” the Jockey Club said in a statement.

Romantic Warrior underwent similar screening in May 2025 after returning from his Middle East campaign, when potential changes were detected in one of his joints.

Further CT and MRI examinations led to surgery, with a screw inserted into his left fore fetlock.

There is no indication at this stage that Tuesday’s finding involves the same joint.

Danny Shum’s stable star returned to win all six starts in Hong Kong last season, including a fourth consecutive Hong Kong Cup and the Stewards’ Cup, Hong Kong Gold Cup and Champions & Chater Cup to complete the Triple Crown.

His Champions & Chater Cup victory in May lifted his career earnings to a world-record HK$288.7 million, and he was later named joint Hong Kong Horse of the Year with Ka Ying Rising.

The eight-year-old has yet to resume fast work for the new season and has been restricted to swimming in recent days.

The Hong Kong Cup over 2,000 meters at Sha Tin on December 13 is his main early-season target.

No diagnosis, treatment plan or recovery timetable has been announced, with further veterinary assessment to determine what the latest finding means for his preparation