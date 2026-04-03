INSIDE TRACK: The perfect storm brewing for a FWD QEII Cup for the ages

The early signs point to the FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup on April 26 shaping as the strongest edition of the race in at least a decade – and possibly the greatest renewal ever staged at Sha Tin.

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The QEII Cup has had its moments. Germany's Silvano announced the race's arrival as a genuine international Group 1 in 2001. South Africa's Irridescence ambushed Ouija Board in 2006, with Frankie Dettori slamming his helmet into the turf in frustration. Win Bright smashed the course record at 50-to-1 in 2019, a year so loaded with talent that the third-placed Lys Gracieux went on to win the Cox Plate and the Arima Kinen. Japan filled the first four placings in 2021. And Romantic Warrior's third win in 2024 – forced wide around the turn on yielding ground and still surging to victory – was one of the great individual performances in the race's history.

This year could surpass them all.

Romantic Warrior is gunning for an unprecedented fourth consecutive QEII Cup. He has won all four starts this season, cruising to a second Gold Cup last month by four lengths. Danny Shum Chap-shing's eight-year-old has 13 Group 1 wins across four countries. Most horses of his caliber are long retired by this age.

But fate has conspired to throw rivals at him from every direction. The conflict in the Middle East scattered the international calendar, with Japan's Masquerade Ball – runner-up to Calandagan in a course-record Japan Cup – pulled from the Dubai Sheema Classic and rerouted towards Sha Tin. Arima Kinen hero Museum Mile holds an entry. So does France's Sosie, trained by the great Andre Fabre, and Britain's Royal Champion, fresh from his demolition of the Neom Turf Cup. Even Calandagan, the world's highest-rated horse, retains the option. Shum himself acknowledged as much after Romantic Warrior's latest trial: "This will be the strongest QEII Cup, I think, in the last 10 to 15 years."

The Japanese challenge carries an edge beyond raw ability. James McDonald's celebrations aboard Romantic Warrior at the Hong Kong International Races (HKIR) have become part of the theatre – his turn-and-shrug as he crossed the line to win a third Hong Kong Cup in December 2024, as if to ask his nearest Japanese pursuer "is that all you've got?", left a mark. Masquerade Ball and Museum Mile arrive with scores to settle.

Meanwhile, Ka Ying Rising's utter dominance in the Chairman's Sprint Prize on the same card has scared off most potential overseas sprint challengers. That race is a coronation. The QEII Cup is a war. The contrast makes FWD Champions Day the most compelling it has been in years.

There is a bigger picture here, too. The world racing calendar is increasingly crowded – Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia are all vying for the same pool of elite international horses. Hong Kong's spring meeting has sometimes struggled to attract the strongest overseas fields. If a blockbuster QEII Cup – even one assembled partly by the unpredictable hand of geopolitics – can deliver a genuine clash of the world's best, it strengthens Champions Day's case for an unmovable place on that calendar. At the very least, a field this star-studded will provide another iconic moment for a race that sometimes struggles in the shadow of HKIR.

And at its heart will be an eight-year-old gelding trying to do something no horse has done before. If Romantic Warrior wins a fourth QEII Cup against this field, it won't just be his finest hour. It could be the finest hour the race has ever produced.