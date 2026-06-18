Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, June 21

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, June 21.

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Race Meeting: 21/06/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – RUBY HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:00 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Victory Champion has much more race experience than most of this field, which is made up largely of three-year-olds. He resumes off a bleed, has trialed well and is a knockout chance first-up. #7 Bustling City is a three-year-old coming to hand, placing in both starts since returning from a break and trialing nicely since his latest run. He makes his own luck up on the pace and looks ready to break through. #8 Invictus interestingly steps back in distance but has early speed and barrier 10 suits. The booking of Purton also catches the eye. #5 Rapid Phantom has shown enough in limited starts to be considered, but is drawn the wrong part of the track.

Race 2 – SPESSARTINE GARNET HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:30 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#8 Superb Guy will relish coming into barrier 2 after drawing 11 last time, and his first run in blinkers was full of merit. He settled back in a slowly run race but was strongest late against the shape. #2 Winning Machine arrives off a string of placings and gets another chance to finally stick his nose in front when it matters. #9 Double Bingo has been racing well since moving to Ricky Yiu’s yard, placing in three of five starts, and the booking of Purton adds further appeal. #12 Supreme Winner can revert to positive tactics from barrier 1 after drawing outside last start, settling at the rear and finding excuses in the straight.

Race 3 – DIAMOND HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#13 Super Dragon is unexposed and has shown promise in limited starts. He wears blinkers for the first time and has trialed well in the headgear, while his last run can be overlooked after he failed to handle a rain-affected track. #1 Packing Glory is always dangerous in this grade, with a win and a couple of seconds from four attempts, and he returned to the grade in good style from barrier 14 last time. #10 Happy Brethren comes off two runs from outside stalls and did well last start to hold a placing. He has not quite put it all together yet, but time should be his friend and a win looks near. #5 Ace Eagle has caught the eye at the trials with Zac Purton in the saddle and can run a race first-up.

Race 4 – DIAMOND HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Absolute Heart should lead easily and can bounce back to winning form after being used up considerably early last start before understandably tiring late. He has trialed well since and can take beating. #3 Oldtown won smartly last start, just his third run for Mark Newnham, and looks to have more to give. #13 Flying Sniper has shown glimpses of ability in five starts but is only a three-year-old still coming to hand. He comes off a luckless eighth from a wide draw and barrier 4 should see his map improve. #12 Casa Primo steps to 1,200m for the first time, a move he looks ready for after four runs at 1,000m and a couple of decent efforts along the way.

Race 5 – TOPAZ HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:00 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Packing Fighter has his first start for the Danny Shum stable and is well placed to break through. He has shown ability on occasions, and the stable switch looks to have unlocked further improvement. #2 Sky Deep has his third run in three weeks and is racing well, although the step to the mile is new territory after winning up to 1,400m in the past. Moreira back in the saddle, combined with barrier 1, gives him every chance. #1 Master Trillion should be handier to the pace back in Class 4, where he lost on objection four runs ago in a race like this. He has trialed well leading into this. #12 Lucky Year gets Atzeni in the saddle for the first time and comes off back-to-back placings at the track and trip, most recently from a wide draw. The mid-draw helps today.

Race 6 – EMERALD HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:30 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Grand Patch has raced twice and started from barrier 11 both times, with negative tactics used, but there has still been merit in his runs. Third-up now, the speed map looks more favorable from barrier 7 and he can show sharp improvement. #3 Come Fast Fay Fay showed a striking change of tactics last start, leading all the way and winning by a margin. Purton sticks with him as he chases back-to-back wins, although barrier 12 adds intrigue to the tactics. #1 California Waves is a class-dropper to pay attention to, especially from barrier 1 while several leading chances have drawn wide. #2 Tin Fook can roll forward from barrier 4 and find a handy position easily, which will help in a race like this.

Race 7 – THE PREMIER CUP (HANDICAP)

19:05 | 1400m | HKD $4,200,000

#9 Winning Ovation was beaten as the odds-on favorite in a Group 3 mile race last time, missing by only half a length, but the distance probably found him out. Back to 1,400m is key and, in a race without much speed, he can stay out of trouble up on the pace and atone. #6 Little Paradise resumes after his four-year-old Classic Series campaign, where he won the first leg before failing to feature in the other two. He also looks best suited at this trip and his trial for return was good. #8 Crimson Flash looks ready for 1,400m after several good runs at 1,200m. He will settle back from barrier 10 and launch late. #1 Galaxy Patch is a fascinating runner on stable debut for Brett Crawford without a trial. Top weight is the concern, but he has the class.

Race 8 – LAPIS LAZULI HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

19:40 | 2000m | HKD $2,050,000

#5 Enthusium won well at this distance two starts ago, breaking through at his fourth local start and giving the impression there is more to come. Last start, dropping back to 1,800m from a wide draw did not suit. #10 Call Me Magnifique showed improvement in a recent trial and may be ready to show something on race day after two no-shows, where he drew wide, settled back and failed to make an impact. The step to 2,000m is key to his chances. #11 Shamus Storm gets the Purton factor and has been close up and running well since winning over 1,800m four starts ago. #3 Winning Dragon gets conditions to suit in a race without much speed on paper, while he is back to a winnable rating and up to a winning distance.

Race 9 – THE PREMIER PLATE (HANDICAP)

20:15 | 1800m | HKD $4,200,000

#10 Nautical Force created a huge impression winning on debut at this distance before a second-up fourth in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial over 2,400m, where he had vet excuses. He has trialed well since and looks ready to return to form. #11 Romantic Thor pinched that race under cheap sectionals before stepping into Group 1 company, leading and holding fourth to Romantic Warrior in the Champions & Chater Cup. He gets in as a lightweight chance and will give a sight. #5 Beauty Joy won this race last season and arrives in fine form after flashing into second in the lead-up race over the mile. #3 Light Years Charm won that race and brings strong form, although the step to 1,800m is a fresh test.

Race 10 – SAPPHIRE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

20:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#13 Packing King has not missed a beat since the tongue tie went on two starts ago, the same run that marked his first start for the Danny Shum stable. He is two from two since, rises to Class 3 with a light weight and still finds a winnable contest. #1 Crossborderpegasus flashed late into second last start, his third placing in four runs this season, with a big gap back to third. The talent is there, but giving away a start is the query. #6 Tang Heart made an encouraging local debut when third and should only improve from that experience. #7 Chicken Dinner comes off a second placing at his third local run, with that effort coming on a rain-affected track. Similar conditions today would lift his chances.

Race 11 – AMETHYST HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:25 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Red Maestro gets another look after not getting the best of trips from barrier 12. His second to Baby Sakura reads well in context now, and a good trial between runs has him arriving in the right order. #3 Cool Boy has endured a horrid run of wide barriers across his three most recent starts, but barrier 3 changes the set-up today and should see him get a much better run throughout. #6 All’s Well has been consistent without winning since rising to Class 3, coming off back-to-back placings and showing he is up to the grade. #14 Almighty Lightning needs a lot of luck from out wide but is suited stepping to 1,400m for the first time after a close-up second to the talented My Mars, where he did his best work late.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 12, 7, 8, 5

Race 2: 8, 2, 9, 12

Race 3: 13, 1, 10, 5

Race 4: 2, 3, 13, 12

Race 5: 4, 2, 1, 12

Race 6: 4, 3, 1, 2

Race 7: 9, 6, 8, 1

Race 8: 5, 10, 11, 3

Race 9: 10, 11, 5, 3

Race 10: 13, 1, 6, 7

Race 11: 11, 3, 6, 14

Jackpot information for 21 June, Sunday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$200,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.