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HONG KONG RACING

Patch Of Stars steps up for Manfred Man as Lucky Sweynesse career hangs in the balance

HONG KONG RACING
52 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

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The career of star sprinter Lucky Sweynesse hangs in the balance after a double suspensory-ligament injury, but trainer Manfred Man Ka-leung already has another Group 1 sprint prospect on the rise in Patch Of Stars.

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Lucky Sweynesse made a courageous comeback from a serious leg injury this season to win the G2 Chairman's Trophy. But the day after finishing unplaced behind My Wish in the Champions Mile, he was listed on the Hong Kong Jockey Club veterinary database as lame in the right front leg, with the later update confirming injuries to both fore suspensory ligaments.

The setback casts serious doubt over whether Lucky Sweynesse can return as a competitive force next season at eight years old, even with a high-class record of 17 wins from 34 starts, including four Group 1s.

If Lucky Swenneses' days are numbered his stablemate Patch Of Stars’ best days are ahead. A little more than 13 months ago, he was zero from five and rated 50. Since then, he has rocketed through the grades, winning seven of 12 – including yesterday's narrow victory in the G3 Sha Tin Vase off a mark of 101.

The win means the progressive youngster will start next season butting heads with the big boys, with a possible clash against superstar Ka Ying Rising in the Chief Executive's Cup on the opening day.

Man was not at Sha Tin, leaving assistant trainer Ip Wing-hang to front the press.

"He is quite a good horse, relaxed in the morning, I ride him every day. He is getting better and better. He is still young and improving,” Ip said. 

Jockey Karis Teetan was confident from the moment he drew barrier one, settling three back on the fence.

"When I looked at the form, I thought he would be a nice hope in this race," Teetan said. "He worked really well during the week and when I pushed the button today, he responded really well – credit to Manfred and his team."

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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