Moreira steals Purton’s thunder with Happy Valley treble

Joao Moreira stole great rival Zac Purton’s thunder with a Happy Valley treble on Wednesday night, delaying the Australian’s march to one of Hong Kong racing’s greatest milestones.

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Purton arrived at the city circuit needing two winners to become the first jockey to reach 2,000 Hong Kong wins, and his victory aboard Armor Golden Eagle edged him to within one of the historic mark.

But it was Moreira, back in town as Caspar Fownes’ stable jockey through to the season finale on July 15, who dominated the night with wins aboard Audacious Pursuit, Elegant Life and Lucky McQueen.

The Magic Man’s treble included two victories for Fownes, giving the trainer a timely boost in his bid to compete for the championship, and ensured Purton’s crowning achievement will have to wait until Sunday’s Sha Tin meeting at least.

Moreira struck first for Fownes aboard Audacious Pursuit in the Class Four Rhine Handicap, edging out Purton on Withallmyfaith in a driving finish.

Fownes said the win carried extra satisfaction after a difficult morning with the horse.

“The amazing part is this morning, this horse spread his shoe, and he was quite sore. So, we had to get the top farrier, Luke Thompson, and my team, Brian and Laiji, who are the top farriers in Hong Kong, to put the shoe back on him and make him comfortable.

“It’s amazing that this is what happens. We’ve got to work hard behind the scenes. No one knows these things, so I’ve got to let them know that these things happen with horses.

“They worked hard, we all worked hard to get him there, and when we get that winning result, we can really enjoy the special moment now.”

Fownes was equally impressed by Moreira’s execution.

“He did a great job,” he said. “He got to the rail, he followed the favorite, and it was a good finish. Both horses fought out a nice fighting finish, and I’m glad I got the result.

“He’s never been here before, but he’s handled the track nicely. Beautiful 10 out of 10 ride by Joao.”

Moreira added his second winner for Fownes aboard Elegant Life in the sixth race before completing his treble on Lucky McQueen for trainer Cody Mo Wai-kit in the seventh.

Purton ensured the milestone remained within touching distance when he partnered the progressive Armor Golden Eagle to victory for Mark Newnham in the Sauternes’s Cup.

“Zac was in an ideal spot,” Newnham said. “It was a carbon copy of last start, really. Just in the right spot. He put them away well, he’s a good improving horse.

“The last two meetings we’ve had a frustrating run of placings. The horses are racing very well. Tonight we started with two thirds and a second and now a winner, so the horses are racing well and they’ll get their chance when they draw well and things go right in the run.”

Newnham said he was not concerned by Armor Golden Eagle becoming warm in the parade ring.

“He was the same last time actually, he does get a bit hot, but it is hot,” he said. “He’s a good improving horse and since we’ve moved him to racing at Happy Valley he hasn’t done badly.”

Fownes’ brace also lifted him to the top of the trainers’ championship, joining Danny Shum Chap-shing on 56 wins but taking the lead on countback courtesy of a greater number of seconds. Newnham maintained third spot on 53.