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HONG KONG RACING

Mark Newnham backs up Armor Golden Eagle with bonus in sight

HONG KONG RACING
43 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Armor Golden Eagle will chase a HK$1.5 million Top-Up Bonus at Happy Valley on Wednesday night as Mark Newnham sends three runners back to the city track on the seven-day back-up.

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The four-year-old returns after last week’s win and will try to extend his Happy Valley record to four wins from five starts when he steps up in distance and into Class 2 in the Tai Tam Gap Handicap over 1,800 meters.

Newnham saddles seven runners on the nine-race card, with Armor Golden Eagle, Loving Vibes and Exceed The Wish all returning from last Wednesday’s Happy Valley meeting.

He enters the night third on the trainers’ table with 55 wins, three behind leader Caspar Fownes, as the season reaches the 77th of its 88 fixtures.

David Hayes has been the most prolific trainer with horses returning to the races within a week this season, producing six wins from 32 runners at a 19 percent strike rate, but Newnham has shown he is willing to use the move when the horse tells him it is right.

“Fitness is key,” Newnham told The Standard. “Once they’re well into their preparation and they’re fit.

“You look at the feed bin first thing the next morning after a race, make sure they’ve eaten up well, and see how they trot up. We’ve got quite a good record backing horses up, so it never bothers me.”

Newnham is two wins from eight this season with runners returning within seven days, both coming on the all-weather. Sing Dragon improved from 10th to win, while Mojave Desert scored after finishing third at his previous start. On turf, his best back-up result from four such runners came when Armour War Eagle finished fourth.

Armor Golden Eagle rises to Class 2 for the first time after back-to-back wins over 1,650m and a sharp ratings rise, but Newnham believes there is still more to come.

“He pulled up really well from last week’s race and I think he is still progressing,” Newnham said. “This season my horses getting into Class 2 with light weights have done well, so it gives him an opportunity at Class 2 with a bonus attached to it.”

Loving Vibes lines up in the first section of the Class 4 Cricket Club Valley Stakes (1,200m) after finishing second over the course and distance last week. The five-year-old has drawn inside after a run of wide draws.

“His last three starts he’s drawn 12, 11 and 12, so it was nice to just see a one there on its own,” Newnham said. 

“Gate one gives him some options, either to lead or sit third on the fence. I’ve been happy with him since he joined the stable. He’s at a rating where he’s going to be very competitive. He’s just been crying out for a good barrier.”

 

Trainer

Win

2nd

3rd

Caspar Fownes

58

38

37

Danny Shum Chap-shing

56

35

31

Mark Newnham

55

47

48

Francis Lui Kin-wai

50

41

58

David Hayes

49

41

42



 

Mark Newnham Happy Valley Hong Kong Racing Armor War Eagle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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