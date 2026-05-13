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HONG KONG RACING

HKJC and Deauville forge three-year partnership spanning racing, polo and horse welfare

HONG KONG RACING
54 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club and the French seaside city of Deauville have formalized a wide-ranging partnership in equine sports, signing a three-year memorandum of understanding at the Residence of France in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

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HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said Hong Kong and France share a deep passion for the horse and that the MOU strengthens the club's relationship with French horse sports. He noted the timing was especially meaningful, with the signing falling during French May celebrations and in the Year of the Horse on the Chinese calendar.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges

The MOU was signed by HKJC Executive Director, Racing Andrew Harding and Deauville Deputy Mayor Philippe Béhuet, who is also Special Representative of the Mayor of Deauville. The ceremony was witnessed by Engelbrecht-Bresges, French Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Christile Drulhe, and senior executives from both the HKJC and Deauville.

"Deauville and Hong Kong may be oceans apart, but we are joined by the same spirit — a love for horses, sport, elegance, and tradition, as well as a constant drive for innovation and excellence," Béhuet said.

Philippe Béhuet
Philippe Béhuet

"The values upheld by The Hong Kong Jockey Club deeply resonate with those of our town, which has long been in both places the home to world-class horse events. Together, we can foster new opportunities, inspire young talent, and strengthen the enduring bond between our communities."

Drulhe said the agreement gives new momentum to a relationship founded on trust, shared values, and equestrian excellence. She said it was made possible by long-standing exchanges between France and the HKJC, including the yearly France Galop Cup and the HKJC trophy races held at Deauville each August.

Christile Drulhe
Christile Drulhe

The extendable partnership spans equine health, horse supply, riding, and polo.

On the welfare front, the two sides will collaborate on research in equine medicine and veterinary science, while Deauville will support the rehoming of retired Hong Kong racehorses in France through Champs Legacy, an official partner of the HKJC's RESTART Racehorse Aftercare Programme.

The agreement also promotes purchasing opportunities through ARQANA, Deauville's leading bloodstock auction house, with the French city facilitating contact between its agents and breeders and HKJC connections looking to buy racehorses.

HKJC members stand to benefit directly, with Deauville organizing tailor-made tourism and riding packages through its Pôle International du Cheval training center, and offering polo training sessions in the city. Members will also be supported in joining the Asia Polo Cup, a new annual event in Deauville each August that holds its inaugural edition this year.

The signing coincided with French-themed racing at Happy Valley Racecourse, including the French May Trophy and the France Galop Cup, part of the broader French May arts festival. The HKJC has long ties to French racing, with trophy races at Deauville each August complementing the Happy Valley fixtures.

Deauville, located in the Normandy region of northwestern France, is recognized as a hub for equestrian excellence in Europe. The city boasts two racecourses, major polo events, a campus dedicated to education and research in equine health, and ARQANA, one of the world's leading bloodstock auction houses.

The HKJC's equine sports development programs in Hong Kong extend well beyond racing, encompassing public riding schools, the retraining of retired racehorses, high-level coaching through the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan, and logistical support for major equestrian events.

French seaside city Deauville
French seaside city Deauville
French seaside city Deauville

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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