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HONG KONG RACING

David Hayes puts title rivals on notice with early Valley double

HONG KONG RACING
45 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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David Hayes put his championship rivals on notice with a big night at Happy Valley, helped by the trainer's potent combination with jockey Harry Bentley.

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Hayes struck first with Dashing Maurison in the opener, the Daejeon Handicap for Class 5 gallopers over 1800m on a good to yielding track, continuing the stable's productive association with Bentley.

The British jockey has been Hayes' go-to rider this season, with 82 rides before Wednesday's meeting, ahead of Keith Yeung Ming-lun on 74 and Zac Purton on 56. While Purton has ridden the most winners for Hayes – eight of them courtesy of another flawless season from champion Ka Ying Rising – Bentley has contributed 10 at a healthy strike rate of 12.2 percent.

"It's going well," Hayes said of the partnership his stable has built with Bentley. "We're so lucky to have Harry, confident and riding so well at such light weights. He gets wonderful opportunities because of it."

Hayes said first-time blinkers were a key addition in Dashing Maurison shedding his maiden tag and also created the opportunity for a change of tactics.

"I asked Harry, if he jumped well, put him in the race, because the other day with Britney Wong (Po-ni) on, he went to sleep and wasn't concentrating and didn't give us what he's got,” Hayes said. “And I really felt that this horse, if he concentrated, is too good for the horses in Class 5. 

"He reminds me a lot of a Maurice I had a few years ago called Lean Hero, and Lean Hero ended up rated in the 70s. I think that's probably where this horse could end up. He's a long-legged three-year-old, so I know next season will be his golden one."

One obstacle in the horse's way could be the lack of a staying program in Hong Kong. 

"There are not many races for the longer-distance horses, but it's good to see he's going to be very effective at 1,800m," he said. "And if there was a 2,200m later in the season, we'd give it a try at this track. He's a lot better than he was six months ago, but he'll be better again in six months."

Hayes and Purton combined in the second race with Honest Witness, extending the trainer's tally on the night.

"He's taken a while to find his legs in Hong Kong, but he's been consistent without winning. But we found the key: Happy Valley, go forward. And he's dominating the race, and that was his best performance," Hayes said.

"I thought it was a pretty weak race, so I would have been disappointed if he didn't win, but I didn't think it would be that easy."

The trainers' championship race remains tight with 21 meetings remaining in the season and at least six handlers in contention. Hayes' race-to-race double in the opening two events drew a wry response from championship rival Mark Newnham, who entered the meeting in second place. Newnham said Hayes' haul was another twist in what he expected to be a battle that would continue through to the Season Finale on July 15 at Happy Valley.

"It must be David's turn for a run of things. Caspar had his four here the other week, Size had four, Danny had three and I had my turn. Time for Hayes to go on a run.

David Hayes Harry Bentley Zac Purton Happy Valley Hong Kong racing

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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