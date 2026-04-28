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HONG KONG RACING

Galaxy Patch, Sagacious Life leave Pierre Ng stable

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Pierre Ng Pang-chi was already reeling after the departure of Sagacious Life when a second blow landed Monday – Galaxy Patch, the 2024 Hong Kong Derby runner-up, has also left his stable.

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The back-to-back transfers leave Ng without the two highest-rated horses in his stable inside four days.

Monday's Jockey Club stable transfer list showed Galaxy Patch has been moved to freshman trainer Brett Crawford, whose success with transfers in his debut Hong Kong season has not gone unnoticed.

Galaxy Patch was touted as a potential new force in Hong Kong's mile division during his five-year-old campaign last season but came away with just one win from seven starts, landing the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy first-up.

This season has followed a similar pattern, with Galaxy Patch managing just one win from seven runs, coming in the Group 2 Jockey Club Mile in November under James McDonald.

Sagacious Life appeared on the Jockey Club's transfer list last Thursday, with Caspar Fownes now holding the 97-rated Brazilian import who made an early impression this season by winning on debut in Class 2 over 1600m before scoring again under similar conditions at his third start.

Sagacious Life finished fourth in the Classic Mile, the first leg of the Hong Kong Classic Series, but disappointed in the next two legs – eased down to finish last in the Classic Cup before weakening into 12th in the Derby.

Galaxy Patch Sagacious Life Pierre Ng Brett Crawford Caspar Fownes Hong Kong racing

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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