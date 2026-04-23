Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, April 26

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, April 26.

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Race Meeting: 26/04/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – FWD INSURANCE ACT PRIVATE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

12:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#11 Prestige Hall has been knocking on the door this season, three seconds from seven starts, and wide draws on occasion have not helped. He has barrier 6 today with Bowman. #9 Lucrative Eight made a promising start when third on debut and barrier 1 gives him a clean set-up second-up. That matters for an inexperienced runner and he can take a step forward. #13 Packing King resumes off a stable change from Pierre Ng to Danny Shum and his trials for the return have been encouraging. Purton taking the ride adds plenty of interest. #5 The Heir has been threatening another win at Happy Valley, placing in four straight runs, and the switch back to Sha Tin can be a positive given he has finished second twice from three attempts here.

Race 2 – FWD INSURANCE GOAHEAD GROUP HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:00 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Turin Champions drops back into Class 4 and that looks a better fit, while barrier 4 is a welcome change after drawing wide in three of his last four runs. The lack of obvious speed on paper gives him the chance to land in a sweet spot from the gate and give himself every chance. #6 Big Return has tactical versatility and gets a far kinder draw in barrier 3 after winning last time from barrier 12, so he should not be forced as far back in running. He is only a four-year-old and looks to be learning quickly. #4 Aestheticism has been running well in races where the barriers or race shape have worked against him, but he appears ready to win again. The return to this track and trip is a key positive. #7 Jolly Brilliant is an improving three-year-old who now looks ready for the mile, while the booking of Hugh Bowman adds to the appeal.

Race 3 – FWD INSURANCE ICBC (ASIA) HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Solid Car resumes off a pleasing trial, making up ground late without being asked for much, and he looks well placed to strike. Recent thirds behind Emblazon and Hot Delight are strong formlines and he maps well from barrier 3 for Ethan Brown. #1 Absolute Heart made an instant impression on debut, leading throughout to win impressively. He has since won a trial in good style and looks a three-year-old capable of progressing, while barrier 1 again gives him every chance to control the tempo. #2 Mr Incredible did not get the clearest of runs in the straight last start, but his debut win was a proper performance and barrier 2 sets him up to bounce back. #13 Better And Better finally broke through last time after plenty of chances, but he has often been thereabouts, so he remains in the picture.

Race 4 – FWD INSURANCE BOCOM HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Daily Acclaim draws well in barrier 3 and gets Moreira for the first time after two encouraging runs over 1200m. The step up to 1400m looks timely in an open race and he appears ready to put his best foot forward. #3 Robot Star is an untapped four-year-old, one win and a pair of seconds from six starts, who still has more to show. First-time blinkers are the key change. #1 Star Mac is a stable switcher and the booking of James McDonald stands out. He is first-up off a bleed, and this is his second start in Class 4. #5 King Dance was impressive winning last time from a wide draw, settling last before producing a sharp sprint off a slow tempo to score by a neck, and he remains an intriguing type as a lightly exposed four-year-old.

Race 5 – THE CHAIRMAN'S SPRINT PRIZE

14:35 | 1200m | HKD $24,000,000

#1 Ka Ying Rising goes for a record-extending 20th straight win on his final run of the season, and it is hard to frame it as anything other than another facile task for the world’s best sprinter. #4 Fast Network matches up closely with Helios Express on their head-to-head, and the swing factor tends to be where each lands in the run. Barrier 2 could prove key to beating Helios Express. #3 Helios Express has clashed with Ka Ying Rising 12 times and finished second eight times, plus third on three occasions, the resume of a top-class horse who has had the misfortune of sharing an era with a champion. #2 Satono Reve has form around Ka Ying Rising, third in the 2024 Hong Kong Sprint and second in this race last year, before a ninth in December’s Hong Kong Sprint. He bounced back in Japan when winning March’s G1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen.

Race 6 – FWD 1828 HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

15:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#5 Cool Boy is a promising three-year-old with three wins from five, and his last-start fourth can be upgraded. He was slow away from barrier 10, raced keenly throughout, yet still finished strongly from eighth behind the talented Hot Delight. That effort sets him up to bounce back. #4 Geneva has returned this season in good order with back-to-back placings and his pattern remains the same, get back and run on. He looks ready to win when the race shape suits. #8 Pegas is better placed back at Sha Tin after two Happy Valley runs where he did not feature, but he was not beaten far and both efforts had merit given the circumstances. A good trial between runs suggests his form is good. #2 Circuit Grand Slam adds intrigue back in class and back in trip after taking on the Classic Mile and Classic Cup, then doing it tough in a wide run over 1400m.

Race 7 – THE FWD CHAMPIONS MILE

15:45 | 1600m | HKD $24,000,000

#1 Jantar Mantar is a four-time G1 winner and tries Sha Tin for the second time after a Hong Kong Mile run in 2024 that did not go to plan, reportedly off an interrupted preparation and a tough trip throughout. He is older now and arrives with major wins in 2025, taking the Yasuda Kinen and the Mile Championship, form that earned him Japan’s Champion Sprinter title. #4 Lucky Sweynesse has relished the mile, winning the Chairman’s Trophy last time. Barrier 4 gives him plenty of tactical options, especially with some key rivals drawn wide. #5 My Wish needs to take another step and prove himself at G1 level, unplaced from four attempts so far, although the runs have had merit. Barrier 10 will likely see him ridden with patience, but his turn of foot remains his weapon when the tempo suits. #8 Strauss is another Japanese runner with quality, and Moreira knows him well.

Race 8 – FWD INSURANCE CCB (ASIA) HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:20 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Helene Supafeeling reunites with James McDonald, who won on his Hong Kong debut four runs ago. He has not quite gone on with it since, but the inside draw and that jockey booking tick boxes. #4 Fit For Beauty has been in fine form this season, three wins and two seconds from nine starts, and his latest runner-up finish behind Mighty Masts had merit after racing wide throughout. Barrier 11 is awkward, but the form is there. #10 Aeroinvincible arrives off back-to-back Class 4 wins and returns to Class 3 as an improved horse. The draw sets him up for a sweet run in transit. #7 The Red Hare rarely runs a bad race and, while he has had chances to win more than once, this does not look the deepest contest, with Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim adding an interesting layer.

Race 9 – THE FWD QEII CUP

16:55 | 2000m | HKD $30,000,000

#2 Romantic Warrior goes for a record-extending fourth win in this race and it is hard to find the horse to trouble him on home soil. His Sha Tin 2000m record tells the story, beaten only once from 14 tries, when Golden Sixty edged him by a head in the 2023 Gold Cup. #1 Masquerade Ball arrives with an elite rating after chasing home 2025’s highest-rated horse Calandagan in the Japan Cup. He also won the Tenno Sho Autumn in November, beating subsequent Arima Kinen winner Museum Mile. The form is there, now he needs to show it abroad. #4 Sosie comes with fewer questions than most after winning December’s Hong Kong Vase, and barrier 2 gives Guyon the chance to land a soft run. #3 Royal Champion is the wildcard, seemingly finding career-best form as an eight-year-old since the stable switch to Karl Burke.

Race 10 – FWD INSURANCE NCB HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:35 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#3 Endued has been a standout this season already with two wins, and he arguably could be coming here with a better record given his last two runs were unlucky. He looks well placed again and the conditions give him every chance to atone. #14 Rising Phoenix caught plenty of late market support last start and the run had merit, charging into fourth and beaten under a length despite missing the placings. He can make his presence felt today from an inside barrier. #6 Family Jewel is three wins from five at this track and trip, which is the key profile angle for a form lift, and first-time blinkers are another change to note. #9 The Golden Knight goes for a hat-trick and is hard to knock on current form, but barrier 10 asks him to do it the harder way this time.

Race 11 – FWD INSURANCE CMB WING LUNG BANK HANDICAP

Class 2 (105–80 rating)

18:10 | 1400m | HKD $2,840,000

#11 Salon S is a three-year-old on the rise for Frankie Lor, chasing a five-win streak and aiming to stay unbeaten as he tackles his toughest test yet, his first look at Class 2. He loves to jump and run, can sustain strong sectionals, and still has a kick when asked. #5 Winning Ovation has burst back into form this season, winning two of three and then going down by a head last start after racing wide throughout. Barrier 2 gives him the chance to enjoy a smoother trip this time and test the favorite. #12 Mighty Masts is lightly raced in Hong Kong with only five starts, but his first win last time was emphatic, drawing clear by more than three lengths and showing an impressive turn of foot. #9 Six Pack has been consistent against plenty of these and barrier 1 sets him up to keep that form line rolling again.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 11, 9, 13, 5

Race 2: 1, 6, 4, 7

Race 3: 6, 1, 2, 13

Race 4: 9, 3, 1, 5

Race 5: 1, 4, 3, 2

Race 6: 5, 4, 8, 2

Race 7: 1, 4, 5, 8

Race 8: 1, 4, 10, 7

Race 9: 2, 1, 4, 3

Race 10: 3, 14, 6, 9

Race 11: 11, 5, 12, 9

Jackpot information for 26 April, Sunday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$6,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the second Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$2,000,000 (HK$6,000,000 in total) will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool (only cover the three Group One races).

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.