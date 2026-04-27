Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, April 29

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, April 29.

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Race Meeting: 29/04/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "C" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – DAEJEON HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#4 Dashing Maurison is a three-year-old who has been improving with racing and he now gets a few key changes. His first try in Class 5 last time was only fair, settling back and proving difficult for apprentice Britney Wong to ride, so the switch to Bentley is a plus, and first-time blinkers add another angle for improvement. #7 Perfect Pairing does not win often, but he has been threatening since returning to Class 5 four runs ago and his recent efforts have come without much luck. #3 Splendid Force gets conditions more in his favor with the class drop and an inside barrier, and he also comes off his best run yet, getting well back before closing into seventh and not beaten far. #8 Perfect Peach draws inside, which will help him hold a handier spot throughout and give himself his chance.

Race 2 – YEONGCHEON HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 King Glorioso makes his first start for Manfred Man after switching from Douglas Whyte and his trial for the new stable was encouraging. Barrier 3 gives him a far better map than last time from 12, and in a race that lacks depth he gets his chance to win straight up. #4 Honest Witness comes off a decisive maiden win after Purton went straight to the front and controlled the tempo. Similar tactics look likely again. #3 Everstar reunites with Jimmy Orman, his last winning rider, and a return to this track and trip is a plus after recent efforts in unsuitable conditions. #1 Cheaha draws wide and needs luck, but the drop into Class 4 makes him interesting given he can produce a potent turn of foot at his best.

Race 3 – DAEGU HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 2200m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Star Brose is well placed to break through in Class 4 with Purton back aboard. His second to Ace War at this track and trip was encouraging given a few things went wrong in the run, and that remains the guide. #3 Serangoon is well proven at the track and trip and gets the map swing from barrier 1 after wide draws in his last two starts. His win three runs ago came when he settled closer from a mid-draw. #2 Noble Pursuit is unknown at this track and trip, but barrier 3 gives him the chance to enjoy a sweet run, and Bowman’s booking is a positive. #11 Romantic Fantasy is likely to be ridden quietly from his wide draw and can unleash late. He keeps placing without getting his nose in front, but five straight placings is the sort of consistency to keep him in the mix.

Race 4 – YEONGCHEON HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Ace Power gets back to Happy Valley, where his track-and-distance record is strong, after two solid all-weather runs since joining the Mark Newnham stable. Both efforts had merit, and barrier 1 is a key boost to his set-up today. #1 Crossborderdude tried this track and trip for the first time last start and ended up further back than intended after an early squeeze, but he flashed late into third. He has missed the placings only once from seven starts and can keep that consistency going today. #3 Find My Love is capable on his current mark and barrier 2 should allow him to land the right run in transit. Bowman returning to the saddle is another positive. #7 Starry Show has slipped down the ratings into a race that reads more suitable, while an inside draw plus blinkers back on give him the chance to lift.

Race 5 – THE KOREA RACING AUTHORITY TROPHY (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Legend Star gets a far kinder map from barrier 3 after being posted wide without cover near the speed from barrier 10 last time. From this draw he can camp off the leaders and look to use the turn of foot he has shown. #8 Gameplayer Elite maps for every chance from the inside gate after breaking through for a maiden win two starts ago, then running a close-up third behind Sky Cap, which reads well. #5 Thunder Prince is on the quick seven-day back-up after breaking through at start 22, scoring by two lengths with Purton giving him every chance from an inside draw. Barrier 8 makes it a little trickier this time. #2 Superb King can roll forward and give a sight under Britney Wong’s claim, still chasing a first win but edging closer off a series of encouraging runs.

Race 6 – INCHEON HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Beauty Viva maps for a better run from barrier 3 and can improve on his last-start seventh, when he showed no early speed and settled back in a slowly run race. He still worked home with merit against the race shape. #10 Vivacious Win was runner-up in that same event, only missing on the line, and he again is set to get every chance. #2 Romantic Laos is better suited back in distance and gets a kinder draw in barrier 4 after jumping from 10 over 1800m last time. The set-up is much more in his favor. #12 Winning Data is best forgiven for his last run from barrier 12 when he copped a check and had no luck. The better guide is his fast-finishing third two starts ago from barrier 8, the same draw he has today. With the right tempo, he can be the one charging into it late at a price.

Race 7 – SEOUL HANDICAP

Class 2 (105–75 rating)

21:45 | 1000m | HKD $2,840,000

#2 Colourful King has had genuine excuses in his last two runs, both sixths behind Crimson Flash over 1200m, most recently from barrier 12 at Sha Tin where he settled back, was steadied near the 800m, then finished off well. With more speed expected today, he receives every chance to get back to winning ways. #5 Brave Star maps well from barrier 3 and the race shape looks set to suit. He comes off three straight placings behind Storm Rider, Beauty Waves, and Crimson Flash, which are strong form lines. #1 Stellar Express brings quality and proven form, including two wins over Colourful King this season. Barrier 9 is the query in what shapes as a fast-run race and where he lands early can tell on his finish. #10 Candlelight Dinner backs up after seven days and barrier 2 on a light weight gives him the chance to settle just off the speed and be finishing into it late.

Race 8 – BUSAN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Giant Ballon chases a hat-trick after Purton found the key to him, rolling to the lead with the blinkers back on and winning his last two by a combined five and a half lengths. This is a tougher test as he steps into Class 3, but his latest trial was very good and, on paper, he again looks capable of controlling the tempo. #3 Sports Legend gets the chance to settle closer from barrier 2 after coming from further back last time from barrier 8 and finishing off strongly into fifth. #2 Happy Index brings strong Sha Tin form to Happy Valley but draws widest in barrier 12, which is the query. His second to Jubilant Winner two runs ago reads well now after that winner came out and bolted in at Happy Valley last week. #12 Meowth maps for a good run from barrier 4 and his consistency stands out, one win and five placings from eight starts this term, and he looks set to be around the mark again.

Race 9 – JEJU HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#6 Armor Golden Eagle gets another look after a luckless third, held up on the turn and not getting out until leaving the 250m, beaten a length and a half. Purton takes over and barrier 4 sets him up to atone. #3 Corleone returns fresh off a good trial and brings tactical versatility plus solid form this season. He also gets a kinder gate than last time, when he was used up early on the lead from barrier 10 and weakened. #12 Withallmyfaith looks the key pace influence and barrier 3 should see him land in a sweet spot. The light weight is a plus and he is eligible for a class drop off his current rating of 60, so this is his chance to strike in Class 3. #1 Solid Win will be looking for a genuine tempo after settling back and producing strong late sectionals in recent runs, but the question is whether he is close enough in the run when it matters.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 4, 7, 3, 8

Race 2: 9, 4, 3, 1

Race 3: 9, 3, 2, 11

Race 4: 5, 1, 3, 7

Race 5: 9, 8, 5, 2

Race 6: 3, 10, 2, 12

Race 7: 2, 5, 1, 10

Race 8: 4, 3, 2, 12

Race 9: 6, 3, 12, 1

Jackpot information for 29 April, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.