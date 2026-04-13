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HONG KONG RACING

QEII Cup loses Museum Mile as Murphy, Zahra rides confirmed

HONG KONG RACING
9 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Museum Mile. Photo by Shuhei Okada, Idol Horse
Museum Mile. Photo by Shuhei Okada, Idol Horse

The Group 1 QEII Cup (2,000 meters) has suffered a blow after Japan’s Museum Mile was officially withdrawn by Hong Kong Jockey Club officials on Monday morning, leaving a field of nine for the April 26 feature.

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Reports out of Japan on Sunday said Museum Mile’s connections had been told he was unlikely to pass Hong Kong’s veterinary checks after his required pre-departure gait footage was reviewed.

“Every horse that comes here has to provide a trot-up video and medical records and then it is viewed by our vets,” Jockey Club head of racing product Greg Carpenter said.

Japan’s team for the QEII Cup is now down to Masquerade Ball, Giovanni and June Take following Museum Mile’s withdrawal. They will take on local superstar Romantic Warrior in what has been billed as one of the races of the year.

Oisin Murphy retains the ride on Karl Burke’s QEII Cup runner Royal Champion after partnering the globetrotter to victory in the Group 1 Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh in February, when he beat Group 1 winner Facteur Cheval. Murphy will also ride Donnacha O’Brien’s well-traveled Comanche Brave in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize.

Meanwhile, Australian jockey Mark Zahra will partner Britain’s Docklands in the Champions Mile.

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