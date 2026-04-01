Two colts purchased by HKJC at Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale

The Hong Kong Jockey Club spent AU$460,000, or about HK$2.55 million, on two colts at last weekend’s 2026 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale in Sydney.

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The first purchase was Lot 57, a AU$200,000 son of Capitalist, a sire already well represented in Hong Kong. His 50 runners in the city have combined for 713 starts, 70 wins, 57 seconds, and 63 thirds, producing an overall strike rate just below 10 percent and a top-three rate above 26 percent. Of those 50 runners, 25 have won at least once and 33 have finished in the top three.

Lot 57 is the first foal out of Sacred Lass, a four-time winner in Australia. Capitalist’s Hong Kong runners include seven-time winner Superb Capitalist, while Group 1-placed Sunlight Power is due to line up in Monday’s Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy at Sha Tin.

The Club then paid AU$260,000 for Lot 69, a chestnut colt by The Autumn Sun, who is less exposed in Hong Kong as a sire. His 11 runners to date have combined for 106 starts, 10 wins, eight seconds, and three thirds, producing an overall strike rate above 9 percent and a top-three rate above 23 percent. Five of those 11 runners have won at least once and eight have finished in the top three, headed by three-time winner Sky Jewellery.



The dam of Lot 69 is a daughter of champion 2005-06 South African filly Asylum Seeker.