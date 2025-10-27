logo
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

“Ka Ying Who?” — Hayes’ fairytale sprinter steals the show

HONG KONG RACING
9 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Tomadachi Kokoroe storms to his third consecutive victory (Sing Tao)
Tomadachi Kokoroe storms to his third consecutive victory (Sing Tao)
Britney Wong celebrates the biggest win of her short career (Sing Tao)
Pierre Ng nnveils surprise Derby hope as Sagacious Life stuns in Panasonic Cup
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Danny Shum is all smiles as Romantic Warrior receives a rare honor at Moonee Valley (Grant Courtney)
Shum heads to Melbourne for Romantic Warrior Cox Plate HOF honor
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Bulb General will miss the 2026 Four-year-old Classic Series (Donald Lee)
“Heartbreaking”: Bulb General Ruled Out of Hong Kong’s Classic Series
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
The Sha Tin stables revamp and overhaul of the jockeys' room and facilties at Sha Tin was revealed to media this week at Sha Tin (Sing Tao)
Sha Tin enters new era with opening phase of HK$2 billion redevelopment
HONG KONG RACING
25-10-2025 08:28 HKT
Inside Track.
Purton 1, Haggas 0: One laughed, one ranted – and class won easily
HONG KONG RACING
24-10-2025 10:49 HKT
Hong Lok Golf continues to charge through the grades and Luke Middlebrook has him on top in the Panasonic Cup (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Luke Middlebrook's early look at Sunday's meeting at Sha Tin (October 26)
HONG KONG RACING
23-10-2025 15:10 HKT
Beauty Thunder was 'brown lamped' before winning at Happy Valley under the in-form rider Alexis Badel (Sing Tao)
Cody Mo stunned by monster betting move for Beauty Thunder at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2025 21:55 HKT
Zac Purton raises a celebratory bottle of champagne in honor of his 1,900th Hong Kong winner (HKJC)
Zac Purton hits another milestone as he hits 1,900 with win for his "biggest supporter"
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2025 21:46 HKT
Zac Purton heads to Happy Valley with another milestone in sight (HKJC)
Zac Purton turns the corner to 2000 with bigger numbers in mind
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2025 13:54 HKT
Colourful King has strong Happy Valley form and returns on a rating of 86 (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 22
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 22:29 HKT
