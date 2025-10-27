News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
“Ka Ying Who?” — Hayes’ fairytale sprinter steals the show
HONG KONG RACING
9 mins ago
by
Michael Cox
Tomadachi Kokoroe storms to his third consecutive victory (Sing Tao)
Read More
Pierre Ng nnveils surprise Derby hope as Sagacious Life stuns in Panasonic Cup
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Shum heads to Melbourne for Romantic Warrior Cox Plate HOF honor
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
“Heartbreaking”: Bulb General Ruled Out of Hong Kong’s Classic Series
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Sha Tin enters new era with opening phase of HK$2 billion redevelopment
HONG KONG RACING
25-10-2025 08:28 HKT
Purton 1, Haggas 0: One laughed, one ranted – and class won easily
HONG KONG RACING
24-10-2025 10:49 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Luke Middlebrook's early look at Sunday's meeting at Sha Tin (October 26)
HONG KONG RACING
23-10-2025 15:10 HKT
Cody Mo stunned by monster betting move for Beauty Thunder at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2025 21:55 HKT
Zac Purton hits another milestone as he hits 1,900 with win for his "biggest supporter"
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2025 21:46 HKT
Zac Purton turns the corner to 2000 with bigger numbers in mind
HONG KONG RACING
22-10-2025 13:54 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 22
HONG KONG RACING
20-10-2025 22:29 HKT
Labubu, Doraemon, Elmo, and Grimace star in Victoria Harbour parade
HONG KONG NEWS
25-10-2025 15:21 HKT
First locally acquired chikungunya case puts 10,000 residents at risk in Diamond Hill
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Mainland tourist accuses MTR staff of pocketing Octopus refund
HONG KONG NEWS
23-10-2025 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.