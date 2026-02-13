logo
Cathay Celebrates 80th Anniversary with New Community Commitments

Top News
Read More
Man found dead in bathtub at Tin Shui Wai hotel
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Man arrested after three-month-old puppy dies in Tseung Kwan O fall
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
HK tourists expected to boost Japan travel by 40pc despite tensions
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Car flips on Texaco Road flyover in Tai Wo Hau, driver injured
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Power cut hits Kwai Chung Estate block, affecting over 700 households
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Link REIT imposes $10 CNY holiday surcharge on parking sparking driver backlash
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland launches themed street signs to celebrate 20th anniversary
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
From West Kowloon to Canton Road: Mainland visitors kick off holiday rush in diverse styles
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Facial recognition could come to HK’s CCTV network as early as this year: police chief
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Nepal Promotion Expo 2026 celebrates ties with HK and marks 70 years of Nepal-China relations
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
