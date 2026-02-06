News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Kayo Horaguchi Brings a Blooming Lunar New Year to Plaza Hollywood
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Plaza Hollywood
Top News
Read More
World’s largest inflatable castle returns to Hong Kong for Chinese New Year fun
HONG KONG NEWS
36 mins ago
EDB plans compulsory teacher license with one-year grace period
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
61-year-old man arrested over false $14,000 robbery report in Hung Hom
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Fugitive in 1989 Lung Ha Wan murder case to appear in Eastern Magistrates' Courts tomorrow
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Arson suspected in Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Fish Market blaze that injured two and destroyed seven vehicles
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Transport chief announces public consultation and expert study on seat belt rules
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Sophia Loren restaurant in Hong Kong closes first-floor dining outlet after less than two years
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Loan shark ring filed false emergency calls to harass debtors, 28 arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Hospital Authority reports rising stroke cases among young adults and improved treatment outcomes
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Jimmy Lai to be sentenced on Feb 9 in National Security case
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Two-time Best Actress Nancy Wu bids farewell after more than 20 years at TVB
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
04-02-2026 19:42 HKT
Two charged for using false driving licenses to apply for direct HK license issuance
HONG KONG NEWS
05-02-2026 15:39 HKT
H&M to close two stores in HK this month
MARKET
04-02-2026 20:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.