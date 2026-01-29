logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Woman in reflective vest hospitalized after being struck by car in Tai Po

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(Online photo from Facebook)
(Online photo from Facebook)
Tai PoLam Kam Road

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Countdown to CNY: Tai Po's legendary wish-granting trees
ARTS & CULTURE
28-01-2026 07:30 HKT
9 arrested in Tai Po gambling den raid
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 00:43 HKT
Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Tai Po
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 12:43 HKT
/OneDegree
OneDegree posts first full-year profit, with revenue up nearly 40pc to HK$330 million
TECH & STARTUP
19-01-2026 20:07 HKT
Wang Fuk Court fire: Death toll final at 168, no further updates
HONG KONG NEWS
15-01-2026 18:56 HKT
Heroic resident honored in farewell ceremony after fatal Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
05-01-2026 17:27 HKT
Two more cats rescued from Tai Po fire site over a month later
HONG KONG NEWS
02-01-2026 19:07 HKT
13 mainland women arrested in Tai Po, Sheung Shui vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 00:55 HKT
(Forget Thee Not Facebook page)
Final farewell: Bodies of Indonesian, Filipino helper killed in Tai Po fire return home
HONG KONG NEWS
21-12-2025 20:00 HKT
Transitional housing operator U-turns, allows Tai Po fire victims to take donated appliances when moving out
HONG KONG NEWS
21-12-2025 16:33 HKT
Workers climb scaffolding at Pok Fu Lam estate to demand four months of unpaid wages
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 12:28 HKT
‘Another unique place gone’: Vendors and shoppers bid farewell to beloved Kam Sheung Road Flea Market
ARTS & CULTURE
27-01-2026 14:04 HKT
Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate degree
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 22:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.