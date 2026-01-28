logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Countdown to CNY: Tai Po's legendary wish-granting trees

ARTS & CULTURE
58 mins ago

by

Liam Hordijk

logo
logo
logo
Countdown to CNYwish-granting treeTai Po

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
9 arrested in Tai Po gambling den raid
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Horse
ARTS & CULTURE
27-01-2026 07:24 HKT
Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Tai Po
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 12:43 HKT
Countdown to CNY: the traditional 'year cake' said to make you taller
ARTS & CULTURE
26-01-2026 07:34 HKT
Countdown to CNY: The lion dancing in Spring Festival celebrations
ARTS & CULTURE
21-01-2026 07:22 HKT
/OneDegree
OneDegree posts first full-year profit, with revenue up nearly 40pc to HK$330 million
TECH & STARTUP
19-01-2026 20:07 HKT
Wang Fuk Court fire: Death toll final at 168, no further updates
HONG KONG NEWS
15-01-2026 18:56 HKT
Heroic resident honored in farewell ceremony after fatal Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
05-01-2026 17:27 HKT
Two more cats rescued from Tai Po fire site over a month later
HONG KONG NEWS
02-01-2026 19:07 HKT
13 mainland women arrested in Tai Po, Sheung Shui vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 00:55 HKT
(File photo)
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT
Four Hong Kong defendants convicted of fraud in first illegal short-selling case prosecuted as fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:28 HKT
(AI-generated photo)
When $100,000 a month isn’t enough: banker’s spending breakdown fuels online debate
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.