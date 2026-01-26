logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

19th Asian Financial Forum concludes, attracts global leaders

HONG KONG NEWS
42 mins ago
Asian Financial Forum Hong Kong global business

Top News
From left, Christopher Hui, Wu Wei, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee and Executive Vice Mayor of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, John Lee, Zou, Zhou Xiaoquan, Executive Deputy Director of the Office of the Financial Commission of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, and Yu Wenjian, Chairman of the Shanghai Gold Exchange.
Hong Kong signs co-operation agreement with Shanghai Gold Exchange amid gold rally
MARKET
26-01-2026 16:56 HKT
Cold morning grips Hong Kong, temperatures dip below 12 degrees
HONG KONG NEWS
22-01-2026 06:51 HKT
From left, Patrick Lau, Christopher Hui, Maggie Ng, and Jack Chan.
AFF to spotlight Hong Kong's gold market development next week
MARKET
19-01-2026 15:12 HKT
Frederick Ma, third from right. HKTDC
Asian Financial Forum to welcome 3,600 guests on Jan 26, 27
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
05-01-2026 15:20 HKT
59-year-old man dies after collapsing on MTR train
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 01:00 HKT
'See you in my dreams,' girlfriend mourns firefighter posthumously promoted on his birthday
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 00:39 HKT
EVs make up 71pc of HK new car sales, BYD leads
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 02:07 HKT
Off-duty police auxiliary charged with assaulting wife
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 02:46 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Educators, lawmaker weigh social media ban for HK youth
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 01:53 HKT
Electoral chief says cannot stop resale of voting souvenir cards
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 04:23 HKT
(File photo)
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT
Four Hong Kong defendants convicted of fraud in first illegal short-selling case prosecuted as fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:28 HKT
(AI-generated photo)
When $100,000 a month isn’t enough: banker’s spending breakdown fuels online debate
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:18 HKT
