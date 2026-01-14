Hong Kong Customs seizes $430m worth of drugs in three-month cross-border operation

Read More
HSI exceeds 27,000 points by noon
6 hours ago
HSI up 0.46pc at opening
8 hours ago
HK shares hit a new two-month high
13-01-2026 17:00 HKT
Singer Ivana Wong bought a home in Aria for $17.6 m
13-01-2026 16:40 HKT
HK stocks pare early gains by midday
13-01-2026 12:08 HKT
Chinese fresh product chain Qdama International files for HK IPO
13-01-2026 11:26 HKT
Hong Kong stocks open 350 points higher
13-01-2026 10:22 HKT
Parent company of Yuen Kee Dumpling files for HK IPO
12-01-2026 22:50 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT