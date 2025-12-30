News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Jockey Club offers elevated equestrian experiences for Hong Kong International Horse Show
HONG KONG NEWS
36 mins ago
Lawmakers urge govt to extend validity of unused electricity charges subsidy amid upcoming expiration
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Tourism chief Rosanna Law promotes film-themed exhibition at Yau Ma Tei Police Station
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
HK prepares for record cross-border travel surge during New Year holiday
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Incoming MTR chairman Jacob Kam pledges strategic leadership and strong governance
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
73-year-old man falls to death while hanging curtains from balcony in Tsz Wan Shan
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
In the hope of a reunion
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Police seize cannabis in Sai Kung hotel room, arrest 23-year-old man
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Police, ImmD arrest 17 over illegal work, fake IDs
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
31-year-old woman loses $1.9m in Xiaohongshu fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
13 mainland women arrested in Tai Po, Sheung Shui vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Woman fatally struck and dragged by KMB in To Kwa Wan
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
(Video) Woman subdued with pepper spray after beef dispute at Tai Po hotpot restaurant
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
HK braces for post-new year chill as temperatures to plunge 8 degrees
HONG KONG NEWS
28-12-2025 14:34 HKT
