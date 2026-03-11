logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

‘Three times cheaper’: HK drivers cross border for fuel as prices soar at home

NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
oil pricesMiddle Eastmainland

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Stronger yuan drives nearly doubling HK home sales by mainland buyers in first two months of 2025: Morgan Stanley
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Oil prices dive as IEA eyes emergency release with Hormuz Strait in focus
FINANCE
12 hours ago
(File photo)
‘World's priciest oil’: Record oil prices fuel HK EV rush amid long burden
NEWS
10-03-2026 18:16 HKT
U.S. Patriot missile defense systems at a U.S army base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea says it cannot stop US forces from redeploying weapons to Middle East
WORLD
10-03-2026 17:51 HKT
Smoke continues to rise after a reported strike on fuel tanks in an oil refinery, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. (Reuters)
Middle East countries cut daily oil output, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
10-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Debris lies at the site of a fatal Iranian missile strike, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Beit Shemesh, Israel, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Over 10,000 Chinese citizens returned from Middle East amid war
CHINA
10-03-2026 16:50 HKT
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP A delivery staff unloads liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from a truck at a distribution point in Mumbai on March 10, 2026.
War in the Middle East: economic impact around the world
WORLD
10-03-2026 13:13 HKT
Oil prices jump 7% on Iran war, settle at highest since 2022
FINANCE
10-03-2026 03:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump reviews options to curb energy prices as Iran strikes roil markets
WORLD
10-03-2026 01:05 HKT
laureate of The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2025 French economist Philippe Aghion poses on stage with his award during the 2025 Nobel Prize award ceremony on December 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. The laureates received their prizes at formal ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on December 10. That date is the anniversary of the death in 1896 of scientist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)
Nobel economist Aghion says no repeat 2008 financial crisis
FINANCE
09-03-2026 21:46 HKT
Strong monsoon surge to cool HK this weekend, urban low to drop to 16 degrees on Saturday
NEWS
10-03-2026 16:30 HKT
Boy, 4, left alone throws toys from window, smashes BMW, mother held
NEWS
15 hours ago
Domestic helpers among 20 arrested in illegal employment crackdown
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.