Watch the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic
1 hour ago
Standby Signal No. 1 to be issued this afternoon with Fung-wong within 800 km of city
14 mins ago
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
47 mins ago
Lee Kum Kee Brings Culinary Exchange to Bhutan, Empowering Youth Through Gastronomy
2 hours ago
80-year-old man arrested for allegedly tearing down election banners in Tseung Kwan O
7 hours ago
Hiker rescued by helicopter after fall at Tai Lam Chung reservoir
9 hours ago
HK man arrested at airport for carrying HK$800,000 liquid meth disguised as alcohol in luggage
10 hours ago
John Lee cheers HK athletes' success at National Games, urges public support
10 hours ago
500-meter fire line visible across Yuen Long's Cheung Ngau Shan as bushfire rages
10 hours ago
HK paraglider in mid-air collision in Taiwan
11 hours ago
Man arrested for stealing gold chain from Yuen Long jewelry store
11 hours ago
MTR offers free rides for the elderly on Senior Citizens Day, Nov 16
07-11-2025 13:54 HKT
HKO to hoist T1 signal on Mon as Fung-wong nears
09-11-2025 11:45 HKT
Hong Kong vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier tickets snapped up in under 90 minutes
07-11-2025 17:29 HKT
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.