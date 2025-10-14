logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Gusty winds and sharp cooldown expected as late-season storm nears HK

HONG KONG NEWS
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Hong KongWeather

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A WeRide autonomous taxi is seen in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo
Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide taps banks for Hong Kong listing, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
3 mins ago
HK stocks tumble; turnover hits fourth-highest on record
MARKET
23 hours ago
Heavy machinery is seen at Sany Heavy Industry assembly plant in Lingang Industrial Park, near Shanghai June 28, 2012. Reuters
China's Sany Heavy Industry passes listing hearing, ready for $10 billion HK IPO
MARKET
12-10-2025 19:52 HKT
logo
Waterspout dances near Lamma Island
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 18:35 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:36 HKT
HK deploys 'Mosaic Model Map' in flood fight
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:29 HKT
1,100 St John volunteers ready for National Games
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:25 HKT
All taxis to install in-cab cameras by 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:24 HKT
Over 50 evacuated in Tsing Yi high-rise 'suspicious' blaze
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 12:52 HKT
Hong Kong. sing tao
Hong Kong's economic growth to slow to 2.5 percent in Q4, HKU study shows
MARKET
09-10-2025 18:56 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Postnatal depression suspected in double death case in Shouson Garden
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.