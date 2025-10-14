Gusty winds and sharp cooldown expected as late-season storm nears HK

Read More
Waterspout dances near Lamma Island
12-10-2025 18:35 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
12-10-2025 17:36 HKT
HK deploys 'Mosaic Model Map' in flood fight
12-10-2025 17:29 HKT
1,100 St John volunteers ready for National Games
12-10-2025 17:25 HKT
All taxis to install in-cab cameras by 2026
12-10-2025 17:24 HKT
Over 50 evacuated in Tsing Yi high-rise 'suspicious' blaze
12-10-2025 12:52 HKT
Hong Kong's economic growth to slow to 2.5 percent in Q4, HKU study shows
09-10-2025 18:56 HKT