logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
HEALTH & WELLNESS

Medical professionals suggest 15 minor habits to help lower and stabilise blood sugar levels

HEALTH & WELLNESS
24 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo
diabetes healthy lifestyle blood sugar

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
7 foods to naturally help maintain blood sugar levels
HEALTH & WELLNESS
07-11-2025 12:00 HKT
A screen showing the photos of Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi who were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology, at the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institutet, in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
The Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists for key immune system discoveries
WORLD NEWS
07-10-2025 16:42 HKT
The company's retail tranche reportedly beat the record set by Mixue in March.
Innogen IPO becomes second largest in 2025 by oversubscription
MARKET
12-08-2025 16:37 HKT
Mattel launches Barbie doll with diabetes
WORLD NEWS
09-07-2025 17:02 HKT
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary announces the FDA’s intent to phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply during a press conference at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
US to phase out many synthetic food dyes, Kennedy and FDA head say
WORLD NEWS
23-04-2025 12:35 HKT
Losing weight without dieting? Drinking this vegetable juice may be effective
HEALTH & WELLNESS
18-11-2025 12:00 HKT
Top 10 high-fibre fruits and vegetables to reduce constipation
HEALTH & WELLNESS
18-11-2025 12:00 HKT
Difference between 4 types of tofu and how they can help with weigh loss
HEALTH & WELLNESS
17-11-2025 12:00 HKT
Research reveals higher risk of stroke 1 month after flu infection
HEALTH & WELLNESS
17-11-2025 12:00 HKT
Doctor warns of 10 symptoms of cancer warranting early medical attention
HEALTH & WELLNESS
16-11-2025 12:00 HKT
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 01:39 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong likely to post HK$15.6 bln fiscal surplus, Deloitte says
MARKET
17-11-2025 14:17 HKT
File photo
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.