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FOOTBALL

Man City names 28-man Hong Kong squad; Haaland, Rodri absent

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Manchester City has named an initial 28-man squad for its preseason tour of Asia, with Erling Haaland and Rodri absent from the group set to face Inter at Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday.

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The traveling squad includes Phil Foden, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tijjani Reijnders, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Ait-Nouri, alongside several academy players.

The club said several first-team players whose national teams reached the World Cup quarterfinals or beyond would not travel because of mandatory rest periods ahead of the new Premier League season.

A small number of players whose teams reached the round of 16 may join the tour later but were not part of the squad departing Manchester.

Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku and new signing Elliot Anderson were not included in the initial group.

Rodri is also absent after undergoing minor back surgery and beginning a short period of rehabilitation.

After Saturday’s match and promotional activities in Hong Kong, Manchester City will travel to Seoul to face a K League All-Stars side on August 5 and Atlético Madrid on August 9.

Manchester CityHaaland

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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