Man City names 28-man Hong Kong squad; Haaland, Rodri absent

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FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl
21-07-2026 05:03 HKT
Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75
21-07-2026 04:57 HKT
Kylian Mbappe secures second World Cup Golden Boot
20-07-2026 07:15 HKT
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
20-07-2026 07:05 HKT
Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
20-07-2026 06:37 HKT
England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane
16-07-2026 07:12 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT