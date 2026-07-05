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FOOTBALL

Canada tell fans 'the journey is only just beginning' after Morocco defeat

FOOTBALL
10 mins ago
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Canada coach Jesse Marsch gives instructions to players during a hydration break. (Reuters)
Canada coach Jesse Marsch gives instructions to players during a hydration break. (Reuters)

Canada signed off from a groundbreaking World Cup campaign with an emotional message to supporters on Saturday, thanking fans for helping transform the country's football landscape after their dream run ended.

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Moments after their 3-0 last-16 loss to Morocco, Canada Soccer's Instagram account posted a heartfelt tribute to supporters, reflecting a tournament that featured numerous firsts and captured the imagination of the country.

"Every story has an ending. This one just doesn't feel like one right now," the post began.

"Over the last few weeks, we watched an entire country fall in love with this team. Streets filled with red. Living rooms became supporter sections. Kids who once dreamed about wearing the crest of their ancestral homes discovered a new dream."

The team, who reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time and then sealed victory over South Africa in the last 32, said the tournament had removed any lingering doubts about the place of the sport in Canada.

"We've always believed this was a football country. Now we know it is."

Canada also thanked supporters who travelled, packed stadiums and followed the team from home.

"History wasn't just made on the pitch. It was made in homes, schools, parks, pubs, and communities across this country," the post read. "It was made every time someone chose to believe."

The message ended on a note of optimism despite the disappointment of elimination.

"Our World Cup journey comes to a close," it said. "Canada's football journey is only just beginning. See you soon."

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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