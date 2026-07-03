logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Cazorla retires at 41

FOOTBALL
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla announced his retirement from football on Thursday at the age of 41.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I never stopped trying. And in the end, I came back. Not to close a chapter but to feel it all again, to remember why I started," he said on X.

"And now, when the lights go down, when the boots are hung up and the noise fades into silence, everything falls into place. Because the ending wasn't just anywhere; it was at home"

Cazorla called time on his 23-year playing career after spending his final season with his boyhood club Real Oviedo, having helped them earn promotion to LaLiga the previous year and end a 24-year absence from Spain's top flight.

Cazorla earned 81 caps for Spain and was part of the squads that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, but missed their triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign through injury.

Cazorla made 180 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal in a six-year spell in North London, scoring 29 goals after joining from Malaga in 2012.

He helped Arsenal win back-to-back FA Cups in 2014 and 2015 before injuries forced his departure from the Premier League club in 2018.

Reuters

Santi Cazorla

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: AFP
Forest parts ways with head coach Pereira
FOOTBALL
46 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Man City sign Anderson from Forest in record transfer
FOOTBALL
49 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Improving Spain outclass Austria 3-0 to ease into World Cup last 16
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Harry Kane lifts England over DR Congo, into World Cup quarterfinals
FOOTBALL
02-07-2026 03:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe uncorks France as Sweden are swept aside in Champagne World Cup show
FOOTBALL
01-07-2026 08:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Haaland the hero again as Norway edge Ivory Coast to advance at World Cup
FOOTBALL
01-07-2026 04:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Paraguay beat Germany on penalties to reach World Cup last 16
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 07:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Gabriel Martinelli's late winner helps Brazil rally past Japan
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 04:34 HKT
Photo: Reuters
S Korea coach quits after early World Cup exit
FOOTBALL
29-06-2026 05:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Canada earn first knockout win on stoppage-time goal vs. South Africa
FOOTBALL
29-06-2026 05:40 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.