Forest parts ways with head coach Pereira

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Fernandes equals league assist record in United's 3-2 win over Forest
18-05-2026 01:26 HKT
McGinn double helps Villa crush Forest 4-0 to reach Europa League final
08-05-2026 06:08 HKT
Forest beat stuttering Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League
05-05-2026 04:37 HKT
Wood penalty hands Forest win over Villa in Europa League semi first leg
01-05-2026 06:29 HKT
Forest win 3-0 at Spurs to leapfrog relegation rivals
23-03-2026 01:49 HKT
Lacklustre Liverpool snatch late 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest
23-02-2026 05:42 HKT
Nottingham Forest appoint Pereira as manager after Dyche sacking
16-02-2026 05:04 HKT
Frank angry as Tottenham take a step back in defeat at Forest
15-12-2025 02:37 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT