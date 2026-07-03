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Forest parts ways with head coach Pereira

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45 mins ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Nottingham Forest have parted ways with head coach Vitor Pereira after a short-term tenure at the City Ground, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

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The 57-year-old Portuguese, who took over from Sean Dyche in February, guided the struggling side to Premier League safety and a run to the Europa League semi-finals.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Vitor and his team for their hard work and commitment throughout their time at the club. They represented Forest with enormous dedication," the club said in a statement.

The decision highlights the managerial volatility at the club, with Pereira their fourth permanent head coach during a chaotic campaign last season which saw the departures of Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche.

Former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is expected to replace Pereira, according to British media reports.

Nottingham ForestPereiraGlasner

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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