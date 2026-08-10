logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Major quake rocks Colombia and other countries, causing damage and injuries

WORLD
15 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A woman prays as people gather outside a building following an earthquake in Bogota, Colombia, August 10, 2026. (Reuters)
A woman prays as people gather outside a building following an earthquake in Bogota, Colombia, August 10, 2026. (Reuters)

A powerful earthquake rocked Colombia and other Latin American countries on Monday, causing unspecified damage and injuries and building evacuations in Bogota.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Colombian geological service put the magnitude of the quake at 6.6 while its American counterpart USGS put it at 7.4, with an epicenter 100 km (62 miles) underground in the west of Colombia.

It was felt in Ecuador and as far away as Panama to the north, and prompted building evacuations in Bogota, AFP reporters saw.
The governor of Colombia's Choco province wrote on X that there were injuries and serious damage to buildings in the department's capital Quibdo.

The mayor of Cali, Colombia's third largest city, also reported "major damage."

News outlets aired footage of some buildings with their facades ripped off by the quake.

In Bogota some people ran out into the street in their pajamas as emergency sirens rang out, AFP reporters saw.

Twin earthquakes in Venezuela of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24 killed more than 6,000 people and caused devastating property damage.

(AFP)

EarthquakeColombiaChoco

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People work on a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia on August 10, 2026. (AFP)
Powerful Colombia earthquake kills at least 111
WORLD
13 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Switzerland edge Colombia on penalties to reach first World Cup quarter-final since 1954
FOOTBALL
08-07-2026 08:14 HKT
Colombia's defender #02 Daniel Munoz and Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo talk after the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 27 (AFP)
Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw
FOOTBALL
28-06-2026 11:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Colombia leftist Cepeda concedes in presidential race
WORLD
25-06-2026 04:33 HKT
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP US Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a Democrat-led US House Oversight field hearing on the Epstein investigation in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 12, 2026.
Epstein, Maxwell visited Colombia, authorities confirm
WORLD
13-05-2026 11:50 HKT
A timeline of events is illustrated on a wall on the main floor where The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organization, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on May 8, 2026 in New York City. People will be able to view the files from May 8 to 21, but access will be by appointment only. Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images/AFP
Colombia court orders full disclosure about Epstein, Maxwell visits
WORLD
12-05-2026 12:13 HKT
Members of the military gather at the site of a Colombian military plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, Putumayo, Colombia March 23, 2026. La Voz de Amazonia/Mare Rafue/Handout via REUTERS
Colombia military plane crash kills 66, four still missing
WORLD
24-03-2026 12:50 HKT
X@BluRadioCo
Colombia military plane crash kills nearly 80, dozens rescued
WORLD
24-03-2026 04:38 HKT
Beechcraft 1900 twin-engined turboprop plane. (File Photo)
Plane crash in Colombia kills 15, source and local media say
WORLD
29-01-2026 06:04 HKT
Who's next? Trump threatens Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Greenland
WORLD
06-01-2026 04:07 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack
NEWS
10-08-2026 11:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.