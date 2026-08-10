Major quake rocks Colombia and other countries, causing damage and injuries

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Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw
28-06-2026 11:50 HKT
Colombia leftist Cepeda concedes in presidential race
25-06-2026 04:33 HKT
Epstein, Maxwell visited Colombia, authorities confirm
13-05-2026 11:50 HKT
Colombia court orders full disclosure about Epstein, Maxwell visits
12-05-2026 12:13 HKT
Colombia military plane crash kills 66, four still missing
24-03-2026 12:50 HKT
Colombia military plane crash kills nearly 80, dozens rescued
24-03-2026 04:38 HKT
Plane crash in Colombia kills 15, source and local media say
29-01-2026 06:04 HKT
Who's next? Trump threatens Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Greenland
06-01-2026 04:07 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
15 hours ago