Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Turkey with tense 1-0 win 

Ten-man Paraguay eliminated Turkeywith a courageous defensive effort to ​seal a dramatic 1-0 win ‌on Friday after suffering a dismissal before halftime, with the fastest goal of ​the World Cup proving the difference.

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Midfielder ​Matias Galarza wound up from ⁠25 metres and fired a low ​rocket home after 64 seconds ​to eclipse Ismael Saibari's 71-second strike in Morocco's 1-0 win over Scotland conjured hours ​before.

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was ​given a straight red card in first-half stoppage ‌time ⁠for putting his hand over his mouth in a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Muldur, the first to ​fall ​foul of ⁠the new rule at the tournament.

It made Paraguay's task ​that much harder but they ​weathered ⁠wave after wave of Turkey attacks to claim the win in a ⁠remarkable ​turnaround following their ​opening 4-1 demolition by the United States.

(Reuters)