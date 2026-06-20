Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Turkey with tense 1-0 win 

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Switzerland crush Bosnia 4-1 in World Cup Group B clash
19-06-2026 07:22 HKT
South Africa salvage draw with late penalty after Czechs take early lead
19-06-2026 04:16 HKT
England beat Croatia 4-2 as Kane scores twice
18-06-2026 07:03 HKT
Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener
18-06-2026 03:56 HKT
Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win
17-06-2026 14:44 HKT
Mbappe double fires France to impressive win over Senegal
17-06-2026 07:35 HKT
Veteran Vozinha the Cape Verde hero as keeper shuts out Spain
16-06-2026 05:20 HKT
Cape Verde frustrate Spain on stunning World Cup debut as Vozinha stars
16-06-2026 05:12 HKT