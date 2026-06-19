Switzerland crush Bosnia 4-1 in World Cup Group B clash

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England beat Croatia 4-2 as Kane scores twice
18-06-2026 07:03 HKT
Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener
18-06-2026 03:56 HKT
Mbappe double fires France to impressive win over Senegal
17-06-2026 07:35 HKT
US-Iran deal to be signed in Switzerland on Friday: Bern
17-06-2026 04:12 HKT
Swiss cultural events to light up HK with music and literature
17-06-2026 00:03 HKT
Veteran Vozinha the Cape Verde hero as keeper shuts out Spain
16-06-2026 05:20 HKT
Cape Verde frustrate Spain on stunning World Cup debut as Vozinha stars
16-06-2026 05:12 HKT
Japan battle back to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Texas thriller
15-06-2026 07:15 HKT
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
18-06-2026 03:48 HKT