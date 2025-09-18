PSG overwhelm Atalanta 4-0 in Champions League opener

Read More
PSG fight back to beat Spurs on penalties in Super Cup
14-08-2025 11:36 HKT
PSG leave Donnarumma out of UEFA Super Cup squad amid exit rumours
12-08-2025 20:05 HKT
Palmer double fires Chelsea past PSG to Club World Cup glory
14-07-2025 10:49 HKT
PSG crush Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Club World Cup final
10-07-2025 12:32 HKT
Doue dazzles as PSG humble Inter 5-0 to win first European Cup
01-06-2025 13:32 HKT
PSG survive Aston Villa scare to reach Champions League semis
16-04-2025 10:09 HKT
Doue shines again as PSG tame Aston Villa
10-04-2025 09:00 HKT
Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad
29-09-2025 04:00 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT