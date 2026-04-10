European giants Bayern Munich and Aston Villa set for August Kai Tak showdown

Hong Kong is set to welcome top-tier European football once again, as German powerhouse Bayern Munich and English Premier League side Aston Villa prepare to face off at Kai Tak Stadium on August 7 as part of the Audi Football Summit 2026.

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The announcement, made by Kai Tak Sports Park on Friday, marks a highly anticipated return for Bayern Munich, who will be playing in Hong Kong for the first time in nearly two decades. The match will also be the first time the two clubs meet in the city, and their first encounter at the newly built Kai Tak Stadium.

Organized by KuoKai Sports and co-organized by Scramble Events, the fixture is expected to deliver a high-intensity contest between two of Europe’s most recognized clubs, offering local fans a rare chance to witness elite-level football on home soil.

Ticketing details and arrangements for public training sessions will be announced at a later stage.

Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan welcomed the event, saying, “We welcome the hosting of this event in Hong Kong which manifests our continued role as a destination for major international sports events and showcases the city’s ability to stage world-class football occasions.”

Eric Fok, chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong, China, said the match would be a special opportunity for local supporters.

“The opportunity for Hong Kong fans to watch clubs of this calibre at Kai Tak Stadium is truly special, and we are delighted to see top-level football presented on such a stage,” he said.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

