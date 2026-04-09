Relegation-haunted Leicester's six-point deduction upheld

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Burnley and Leeds United both promoted to Premier League
22-04-2025 19:28 HKT
PSV take title in Netherlands as Feyenoord fail to win
06-04-2026 05:56 HKT
Perri's penalty heroics help Leeds beat West Ham to reach FA Cup semis
06-04-2026 05:48 HKT
Relegation-battling Spurs appoint De Zerbi as manager
01-04-2026 04:30 HKT
HK ends Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 2-1 defeat to India
01-04-2026 00:48 HKT
HK football team's Nepal friendly cancelled over political tensions
23-03-2026 02:03 HKT
Forest win 3-0 at Spurs to leapfrog relegation rivals
23-03-2026 01:49 HKT
HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees 5km queues as holiday travellers return
08-04-2026 01:34 HKT