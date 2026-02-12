logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Slick Semenyo helps title-chasing Man City to 3-0 win over Fulham

FOOTBALL
12-02-2026 06:42 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Premier LeagueManchester CityFulham

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Arsenal miss chance to go six points clear with draw at Brentford
FOOTBALL
13-02-2026 06:43 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea suffer familiar failings as Leeds battle back for 2-2 draw
FOOTBALL
11-02-2026 07:13 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Sesko breaks West Ham hearts to rescue point for Man Utd
FOOTBALL
11-02-2026 06:41 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City snatch chaotic 2-1 win at Liverpool to stay on Arsenal's heels
FOOTBALL
09-02-2026 03:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Aston Villa slump to 1-0 defeat by 10-man Brentford
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 05:11 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Manchester City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 05:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick with late 3-2 victory over Fulham
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 01:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race
FOOTBALL
26-01-2026 02:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season
FOOTBALL
23-01-2026 01:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:02 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.