logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Man Utd stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedArsenal

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season
FOOTBALL
23-01-2026 01:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 win at Inter
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:52 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Everton's Thierno Barry puts dent in Aston Villa's title hopes
FOOTBALL
19-01-2026 05:17 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Advantage Arsenal in League Cup semi-final after win at Chelsea
FOOTBALL
15-01-2026 07:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Martinelli hat-trick sends Arsenal past Portsmouth in FA Cup, Man Utd beaten
FOOTBALL
12-01-2026 02:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool
FOOTBALL
09-01-2026 06:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Sesko double but Man United held to 2-2 draw at lowly Burnley
FOOTBALL
08-01-2026 06:22 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City drop points in chase of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd also draw
FOOTBALL
05-01-2026 05:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Leeds hold Liverpool to goalless draw at Anfield
FOOTBALL
02-01-2026 06:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man United held to 1-1 draw by struggling Wolves
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:29 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
PolyU professor said to have received expensive gifts from student
HONG KONG NEWS
23-01-2026 19:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.