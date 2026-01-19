Man Utd midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season

Read More
Everton's Thierno Barry puts dent in Aston Villa's title hopes
19-01-2026 05:17 HKT
Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool
09-01-2026 06:59 HKT
Sesko double but Man United held to 2-2 draw at lowly Burnley
08-01-2026 06:22 HKT
Leeds hold Liverpool to goalless draw at Anfield
02-01-2026 06:37 HKT
Man United held to 1-1 draw by struggling Wolves
31-12-2025 06:29 HKT
Chelsea drop more points at home in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth
31-12-2025 06:27 HKT
Arsenal crush Villa to confirm title credentials
31-12-2025 06:24 HKT
Superb Rogers double gives Aston Villa 2-1 win over Man United
22-12-2025 05:28 HKT
Bournemouth rescue draw with Man United in eight-goal thriller
16-12-2025 06:13 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT