logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Manchester City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Premier LeagueManchester CityTottenham Hotspur

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Aston Villa slump to 1-0 defeat by 10-man Brentford
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick with late 3-2 victory over Fulham
FOOTBALL
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race
FOOTBALL
26-01-2026 02:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season
FOOTBALL
23-01-2026 01:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Everton's Thierno Barry puts dent in Aston Villa's title hopes
FOOTBALL
19-01-2026 05:17 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool
FOOTBALL
09-01-2026 06:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City drop points in chase of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd also draw
FOOTBALL
05-01-2026 05:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Leeds hold Liverpool to goalless draw at Anfield
FOOTBALL
02-01-2026 06:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man United held to 1-1 draw by struggling Wolves
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea drop more points at home in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:27 HKT
Hundreds flock to On King Street Park as cherry blossoms reach full bloom
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
New seatbelt law applies only to buses registered after Jan 25, says Doreen Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
30-01-2026 16:30 HKT
HK International Airport clears passengers in under 8 min earns rave reviews
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.