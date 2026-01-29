logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Arsenal complete Champions League clean sweep for top spot

FOOTBALL
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Champions LeagueArsenal

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Champions League last 16, dumps out Napoli
FOOTBALL
34 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race
FOOTBALL
26-01-2026 02:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe and Vinicius shine as Real Madrid thrash Monaco 6-1
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 win at Inter
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:52 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:02 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Advantage Arsenal in League Cup semi-final after win at Chelsea
FOOTBALL
15-01-2026 07:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Martinelli hat-trick sends Arsenal past Portsmouth in FA Cup, Man Utd beaten
FOOTBALL
12-01-2026 02:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool
FOOTBALL
09-01-2026 06:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal crush Villa to confirm title credentials
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
PSG held to goalless draw as Athletic Bilbao's Simon shines between the posts
FOOTBALL
11-12-2025 06:35 HKT
Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate degree
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 22:31 HKT
Workers climb scaffolding at Pok Fu Lam estate to demand four months of unpaid wages
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
‘Another unique place gone’: Vendors and shoppers bid farewell to beloved Kam Sheung Road Flea Market
ARTS & CULTURE
27-01-2026 14:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.