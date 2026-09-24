logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

China's high-speed race for fast-charging EVs

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A staff member hooks up a charging cable to an electric vehicle (EV) at a charging station in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A staff member hooks up a charging cable to an electric vehicle (EV) at a charging station in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese EV makers have another battleground in their quest for technological supremacy: ultra-fast charging.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

No longer satisfied with 30-minute top-ups, automakers such as Geely, BYD, and Li Auto are now racing to deliver charging speeds that mimic the 5-minute gasoline stop. That sprint to deliver extreme charging speeds has intensified as manufacturers seek to ease consumer range anxiety — and rekindle demand in the world's biggest car market, where growth has slowed.

But pushing megawatt-level currents into lithium-ion batteries also poses severe engineering challenges, highlighting the risk of fire, battery degradation, and even the potential collapse of power grids.

HOW FAST IS FAST?

Chinese carmakers have raced ahead of Western rivals in charging capabilities.

Geely on Wednesday unveiled an ultra-fast charging setup that boasts a specialised battery and peak output of up to 2.25 megawatts (MW) from a single charging gun. Geely said the system can charge an EV from 10% to 70% in 4.5 minutes, and from 10% to 97% in 8 minutes and 40 seconds at room temperature.

Rival BYD has developed its own megawatt-level flash-charging systems and blade batteries capable of charging from 10% to 97% in 9 minutes.

Li Auto's flagship electric vehicles are equipped with CATL's 5C Kirin battery, which can add up to 500 km (310 miles) of range in just 12 minutes.

Battery maker Sunwoda joined the flash-charging race earlier this month with a battery system promising 10%-97% in 9 minutes.

A standard 10% to 80% charge on a Tesla Supercharger usually requires 15 to 25 minutes, roughly double the time claimed by the latest Chinese systems. Mercedes-Benz offers fast charging from 10% to 80% in as quickly as 22 minutes.

WHAT ARE FIRE AND SAFETY RISKS?

A major hurdle in ultra-fast charging is managing intense heat and battery degradation.

Rather than slowing charging speeds, Chinese carmakers are turning to advanced hardware engineering and artificial intelligence to keep batteries stable.

To prevent hotspots, Geely introduced a full-loop "five-end" liquid cooling network that circulates fluid through the charging station's storage batteries, liquid-cooled cables, and to vehicle charging ports.

Automakers are making certain EV battery cells shorter or adopting "short-blade" designs with less friction to keep the battery from overheating during mega-fast charging.

Software is playing a role to address safety risks. Geely is deploying an AI technology with deep-learning algorithms running directly on the vehicle so it can anticipate temperature rises 30 seconds in advance.

To combat battery wear from fast charging, automakers and battery manufacturers use different methods such as specialized coatings or high-frequency pulse currents.

WHAT LIES AHEAD?

Despite the rapid technological advancements, charging speeds are already hitting a ceiling, one Geely executive told Reuters.

He hinted at moving from speed competition to massive infrastructure installations to accelerate roll out of fast charging networks.

To prevent power grids from collapsing under multi-megawatt charging demands, fast-charging stations are integrated with battery storage systems and solar power.

BYD plans to build 90,000 flash-charging stations by 2028 and install 300 of those over the next year in the UK.

Smaller rival NIO has over 4,000 battery-swap stations where a full battery replacement takes about three minutes.

Reuters

Chinafast-chargingEVs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An employee holds Chinese Yuan notes next to an open cap of a car's fuel tank at a gas station in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China raises fuel prices but caps increase a second time
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Rare earth materials sit on displayed at the exhibition on China’s manufacturing achievements, at the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's rare earths dominance to overshadow Trump's talks with Xi
CHINA
3 hours ago
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo
Hope fading for new Boeing deal during US-China summit, sources say
WORLD
5 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US, China agree to two-month trade truce extension, below 6-month hopes
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Li Jiaqi, a prominent livestreamer known for selling beauty and cosmetic products, hosts a livestream at a studio at the headquarters of MeiONE in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's 'Lipstick King' confronts slower growth, AI disruption in livestream shopping
CHINA
6 hours ago
US President Donald Trump shows the way to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
CHINA
7 hours ago
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Emerging market surge lifts global debt total to record above US$365 trillion
FINANCE
7 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
China's Xi to visit Washington without CEO delegation, sources say
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP Iranians walk past an anti-Trump billboard along a street in Tehran on September 23, 2026.
Iranian flight lands in China despite US sanctions threat: tracker
CHINA
22 hours ago
Wind turbines stand on a power station near Yumen, Gansu province, China September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China's clean tech exports avoided more CO2 than UK emitted
CHINA
23 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23 hours ago
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
12 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.