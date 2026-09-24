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FINANCE

Japan's 10-year bond yield hits 30-year high after US Treasury selloff

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yield jumped to a 30-year high early on Thursday after US Treasury yields surged overnight, while a weaker yen added to concerns about inflationary pressures.

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Here are a few details:

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 8 basis points (bps) to 3.055 percent, its highest since August 1996. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

The 30-year yield rose 5.5 bps to 4.125 percent.

Japanese bond yields are facing upward pressure as inflation concerns grew on a weaker yen, said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

US Treasury yields jumped overnight in their sharpest daily increase since the Liberation Day market rout last year, after a stronger-than-expected purchasing managers' report ignited fresh inflation fears and an auction of five-year notes was poorly received.

The US dollar rallied to its highest level in nearly two months on Wednesday as investors' expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike grew.

A weaker yen increases import costs, pushing domestic prices higher.

Yields on other maturities had not been traded as of 0035 GMT. The 10-year JGB futures fell as much as 0.64 point, suggesting the bonds will be sold off.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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