Volkswagen China chief expects China's passenger car market to decline by 20pc in 2026

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EU seeks China curbs on hybrid car exports to avert trade row, FT reports
17-09-2026 14:20 HKT
BYD's sales extend growth streak on strong exports
01-09-2026 17:34 HKT
China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
Meituan swings to profit in Q2 as price wars subside
28-08-2026 16:48 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
21-09-2026 17:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT