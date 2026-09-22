logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Volkswagen China chief expects China's passenger car market to decline by 20pc in 2026

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Cars are parked in front of the Zwickau Volkswagen Plant on July 9, 2026 at the Zwickau, eastern Germany. Volkswagen workers staged protests nationwide on July 9 as unions warned of "major conflict" if the struggling German car giant pushes ahead with what could be the global auto industry's biggest restructuring. (Photo by Jens SCHLER / AFP)
Cars are parked in front of the Zwickau Volkswagen Plant on July 9, 2026 at the Zwickau, eastern Germany. Volkswagen workers staged protests nationwide on July 9 as unions warned of "major conflict" if the struggling German car giant pushes ahead with what could be the global auto industry's biggest restructuring. (Photo by Jens SCHLER / AFP)

China's passenger car market is expected to decline by about 20 percent in 2026, Volkswagen's top executive in China Ralf Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

His comments come as the German auto giant battles a deepening crisis in its largest market weighed down by falling deliveries and slimmer profit margins.

The current contraction in the market in China was equivalent to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brandstaetter told an industry summit.

Sales of China's domestic car market fell for the eleventh month in a row in August, though the country's car exports stayed robust the same month.

Reuters

carVolkswagendelivery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Workers listen to their line manager as he prepares them for the upcoming Singles Day shopping festival, at a sorting centre of ZTO Express, in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Alibaba sells US$500m ZTO Express ADRs, ZTO shares down 7pc
FINANCE
3 hours ago
EU seeks China curbs on hybrid car exports to avert trade row, FT reports
FINANCE
17-09-2026 14:20 HKT
A Meituan delivery worker picks up a food order at a shopping mall in Beijing, China October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese e-commerce moves to next phase after delivery price war changes shopping habits
FINANCE
03-09-2026 15:18 HKT
This photo shows signage at a car dealership for Japanese automaker Honda Motor along a street in Yokohama on August 5, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Honda tells suppliers to cut costs in US$9 billion push to fend off China, documents show
FINANCE
02-09-2026 11:35 HKT
A staff member opens the door of a Leapmotor B10 EV car during a media event, in Beijing, China February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Stellantis' Chinese JV partner Leapmotor posts 81pc rise in deliveries in August
FINANCE
01-09-2026 23:01 HKT
A BYD's electric vehicle (EV) Qin moves on a street in Beijing, China October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
BYD's sales extend growth streak on strong exports
FINANCE
01-09-2026 17:34 HKT
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China issues overseas compliance rules for automakers, warns against disruptive competition
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:03 HKT
New properties are seen near a square in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 23, 2016. Picture taken September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yawen Chen
China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
FINANCE
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
Meituan swings to profit in Q2 as price wars subside
FINANCE
28-08-2026 16:48 HKT
People walk past Tesla electric vehicles (EV) at the carmaker's delivery centre in Beijing, China January 8, 2025. REUTERS.
Tesla to unveil redesigned Roadster as early as August, The Information says
INNOVATION
14-08-2026 22:00 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.