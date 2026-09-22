logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China says opposes 'illegal' US sanctions on Iran airlines

CHINA
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An IranAir Boeing 747SP aircraft is pictured before leaving Tehran's Mehrabad airport September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File photo
An IranAir Boeing 747SP aircraft is pictured before leaving Tehran's Mehrabad airport September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File photo

China said on Tuesday it opposed "illegal" US sanctions on Iranian airlines, a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened potential measures in a televised interview.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bessent told CNBC that "all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world" in a matter of days under the weight of American sanctions, as the Trump administration seeks to ramp up pressure on Tehran.

Beijing -- a top economic partner and diplomatic backer of Iran -- slammed the threats on Tuesday, calling such measures "illegal".

"China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law or authorisation from the UN Security Council," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

The criticism comes just before US President Donald Trump's summit starting Thursday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The United States and Iran have been at war since late February, when US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader and senior military officials at the start of a broad offensive.

Tehran countered by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for energy transit, causing global oil prices to surge as the conflict spread in the Middle East.

The United States imposed sanctions this month on "all remaining Iranian airlines" that had yet to face such penalties.

The Treasury Department also took aim at targets for supporting Iran's aviation sector, including firms based outside Iran.

"If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," Bessent said in the interview.

He had previously vowed the United States would declare "economic D-Day" on Iran and pledged to choke off Tehran financially.

Bessent's comments came a day after he met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for economic talks, laying the groundwork for the meeting between the two countries' leaders this week.

AFP

ChinaUSsanctionsIranairlines

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Employees walk past a logo of Vanke at its headquarters in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China asks banks to keep Vanke loans off bad-debt books, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO-A Chinese national flag is pictured in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
China names Hu Changsheng as new Tibet party chief
CHINA
2 hours ago
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
4 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi looks on as he speaks to the media, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
Iran foreign minister arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
WORLD
5 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
Trump to tout deals, defend Iran war in UN speech
WORLD
5 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/ File Photo
China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say
CHINA
5 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's offshore trust tax crackdown could impact single stocks, BofA says
FINANCE
6 hours ago
General view of Mestersvig military outpost in Mestersvig, Greenland, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP Chinese street dancer Wu Yufei performs alongside Unitree Robotics humanoid robots during a demonstration in Pasadena, California, on September 17, 2026, ahead of their performance in the Season 21 finals of "America's Got Talent" on September 22.
China's robot dancers limber up for America's Got Talent final
CHINA
7 hours ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
British Columbia sues OpenAI in US court over Canada school shooting
WORLD
8 hours ago
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.